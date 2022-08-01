Sadie Kelley is all smiles as she and her caddy walk off the course Sunday after the Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore won the Western Slope Triple Play golf tournament. Kelley was playing in only her second big tournament since missing a year with a hip injury. She shot a 74 in the final round and won by six strokes over Jess Smith.
Sadie Kelley is all smiles as she and her caddy walk off the course Sunday after the Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore won the Western Slope Triple Play golf tournament. Kelley was playing in only her second big tournament since missing a year with a hip injury. She shot a 74 in the final round and won by six strokes over Jess Smith.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Sadie Kelley gets a hug from her caddy Sunday after winning the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley hits an approach shot Sunday at Bookcliff Country Club in the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play.
Scott Crabtree
Jess Smith was the runner-up in the Western Slope Triple Play women's golf tournament.
Scott Crabtree
Jess Smith watches a putt Sunday during the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club. Smith finished second in the championship flight.
Scott Crabtree
Kareen Larson shot an 80 on Sunday in the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country club and finished third in the championship flight.
Scott Crabtree
Kareen Larson hits out of a bunker Sunday in the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Nuny Khamken-One watches a putt on No. 18 Sunday at Bookcliff Country Club. Khamken-One tied for fourth in the championship flight.
Scott Crabtree
Nuny Khamken-One tied for fourth in the Western Slope Triple Play.
Scott Crabtree
Nuny Khamken-One watches a putt during Sunday's final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Jess Smith, right, hugs Sadie Kelley after the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play on Sunday at Bookcliff Country Club. Kelley defeated Smith by six strokes in the championship flight.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches a putt during Sunday's final round of the Western Slope Triple Play golf tournament at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley hits a tee shot Sunday in the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club. Kelley shot a final-round 74 and won the championship flight by six strokes.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley hits a shot Sunday in the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches a shot Sunday during the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Crabtree
Sadie Kelley watches a putt drop Sunday during the final round of the Western Slope Triple Play at Bookcliff Country Club. Kelley shot a 74 and won the championship flight by six strokes.
Sadie Kelley had modest expectations for herself when she registered for the Western Slope Triple Play.
She’s working her way back from two tears in her hip labrum, the cartilage around the hip socket, but the Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore shot a third-round 74 at Bookcliff Country Club to win only her second large tournament in the past year.
She finished the 54-hole event with a 225 and pocketed $600 for the victory.
“I was a last-minute add,” she said. “I initially had plans and wasn’t going to sign up, but those fell through, so I thought I might as well get practice before the season starts since we play these courses.”
Kelley was forced to miss last season because of the injury, and then doubted whether she could get back to 100%. Kelley, a native of the Green Bay area, participated in a Wisconsin amateur tournament in early July, which set her expectations for the Triple Play.
“Being able to shoot in the low-80s, high-70s was pretty good,” she said. “So to be able to shoot in the low-70s is just … amazing.”
Kelley had Jess Smith and Kareen Larson on her tail for first place for much of the day, but said the difference came on No. 15, when she birdied the par-3.
“I hit it within, like, three feet of the pin … that’s when I thought I could get some momentum going,” she said. “This course layout isn’t very tricky, it’s all about the greens. Everything rolls pretty well because it’s midday and everything is drying up.”
Kelley opened the tournament with a 74 at Redlands Mesa Golf Course on Friday and shot a 77 at Tiara Rado Golf Course on Saturday. Kelley said she can struggle on Tiara Rado, so finishing only two strokes out of first place there convinced her she had a real chance to win.
Smith finished second in the championship flight with a 231 and Larson was third at 233.
Smith won $500 and Larson won $400, respectively. Grand Junction High School graduate and CMU redshirt freshman Brittlynn O’Dell tied for fourth place with Nuny Khamken-One after they shot 245 and earned $250.
Karen Seaman carded a final total of 247 to finish sixth, Paula Zwemke was seventh at 270 and Karen Leuschel’s 288 score landed her in eighth.
Kelley said she wasn’t surprised by her performance, and it gives her even more excitement for the upcoming season for the Mavericks.
“I’m kinda shocked and I didn’t think I would do this, but I’m grateful that my body held up this long,” she said. ‘I’m happy that my game is back where it is.”
All for the cause
The Triple Play raises money for Hilltop’s Latimer House, which serves women who are victims of domestic and sexual violence.
This year’s tournament surpassed last year’s mark of $52,000, said Vicki Riley, who is on the organizing committee.
Of that money, about $12,000 came from a silent auction on Sunday. Forty-four items were up for sale and included wines, rounds of golf and a $500 fishing rod, Riley said.
“This tournament was just exceptional, most people told us they loved it,” Riley said. “Everyone loved being at Bookcliff, the fairways were in great shape.”