A two-month absence from tennis courts wasn’t enough to stop Tyler Landen from being a champion in two brackets of the 63rd Western Slope Open on Sunday.
One of those was at the expense of one of his teammates on Colorado Mesa University’s men’s team.
Landen dropped the opening set against Steven Howe in the men’s singles Open title match but rebounded for a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory at the Elliott Tennis Center.
“I’ve played Steven a bunch of times,” Landen said. “This is probably, like, the fourth or fifth time we’ve played, and it’s always been so close. Every single time, it’s always gone to a third set. I’m just happy to have won. It was so close.”
Landen is a redshirt sophomore at CMU and Howe is a redshirt junior. Their history of playing together — and against each other — means they know each other’s game inside and out.
“I know what he doesn’t like and his weaknesses and stuff like that, but he also knows all of mine,” Landen said. “Every time we play, it’s always super competitive and super tough.”
Later in the day, Landen and another CMU teammate, Moises Cure, won the men’s doubles Open final 6-1, 6-1 over Lars Irion and Brandon Gregg.
He didn’t anticipate having this much success in the Western Slope Open, but he achieved it all the same.
“I kind of came into this tournament with a little chip on my shoulder,” Landen said. “I didn’t really expect much, so I just went out there and left it all out there. I didn’t really have any pressure. I didn’t feel like I had to win because I hadn’t played in a long time. I just went out there and tried my very best.”
Howe wouldn’t leave CMU’s courts empty-handed, though. He and Sarah Fleming won the mixed doubles Open title with a 2-6, 6-0, 10-8 victory over Matt Miller and Isabel Manzanares.
In the boys Australian 18/16 singles final, Evan Gear’s third year in the Western Slope Open finally resulted in a title when he won 6-4, 6-4 over Matt Silzell.
“Yesterday, I had a really close match. I almost lost to (Evan Severs), but today, I mixed up my shots, I didn’t stick to the same thing, I mixed up slice and topspin, and I got my serves in.”
Gear’s key to victory was letting the match come to him instead of forcing the issue.
“The biggest challenge was just grinding out points, trying to make him miss,” Gear said. “I’m not trying to be the aggressor. I’m trying to just play the point out and see what happens.”
“WE’RE SISTERS... UNTIL WE’RE OPPONENTS”
Sisters Taya McCallum and Shelly Hurt faced each other in the women’s 6.0 doubles final. McCallum, paired with Hannah Bou-Matar, came out on top over Hurt, paired with Val Lambdin, 6-2, 6-4.
Despite coming out on top, McCallum plays against Hurt so often that she doesn’t want to run her mouth too much.
“I don’t think I have any bragging rights because she’ll probably be out to get me in the next match,” McCallum said with a chuckle. “When we’re off the court, we’re great sisters, but when we’re on the court, we’re competitors.”
“I like playing with her and I like playing against her,” Hurt added. “She’s a great competitor and a great player, so it’s an honor to be out there with her.”