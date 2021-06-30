Make it a clean sweep for Haydn McGeary.
The Colorado Mesa designated hitter on Tuesday was announced as the Division II National Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association. It was the third such award for McGeary, who earlier was voted the player of the year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, giving him the consensus title from all three major entities.
“I’ve never kept track of it as closely as I did this year, but I don’t know how often this happens,” McGeary said of winning all three awards. “It’s one of those things that it’s cool to be part of, if it happens often or not. It’s cool to be able to say that.”
McGeary, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound slugger who is entering his junior year, led the nation in doubles (26), RBI (88), hits (88) and slugging percentage (.973) and was third in batting average (.481), only .008 behind the national leader. He also hit 20 home runs, which was tied for fourth, three behind co-leaders John Michael Faile of North Greenville and his teammate, outfielder Matthew Turner.
McGeary never had a hitting slump despite pitchers not giving him much over the plate most of the season. McGeary caught 12 games and played first base in one other for the Mavericks, and threw out all three runners attempting to steal against him. He went hitless in only five of 47 games, and ended the season on a 15-game hitting streak.
McGeary is hoping to be on the field defensively a little more next season, but knows CMU coach Chris Hanks has a juggling act with the lineup every game.
“It’s just hard because there are so many good players at every position. The unfortunate things is if I step on the field somebody has to take a seat, and everybody deserves to play,” he said. “I don’t envy Skip’s job trying to get guys playing time they deserve and need to be ready to go.”
Once the season ended, McGeary took stock of his individual accomplishments, but also quickly turned his attention to getting better this summer to be ready for next fall.
“It was hard with the season and the way it ended to, you know, kind of relish what I had accomplished and enjoy it,” he said. “Now that it’s kind of wound down I’m able to maybe appreciate it more just from oneself, but not too long, you know? It doesn’t really matter going into fall. You kind of relish it on your own time but you can’t really live in that past for too long because right around the corner is another opportunity to prove yourself.”
McGeary is the second CMU baseball player to be the national player of the year, joining outfielder Austin Kaiser (2014), who is now an assistant athletic director for the Mavericks. Two Mesa basketball players have earned national player of the year honors in recent years, Ryan Stephan (2016, D2CCA) and Sharaya Selsor (2014, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association).
McGeary and fellow CMU catcher Spencer Bramwell are playing summer ball with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks in the New England Collegiate League after some time off once CMU’s season ended.
Both of McGeary’s hits in his first four games were doubles, and he’s driven in one run. He’s been the Sharks’ DH in two games, caught one and played first base in another. Bramwell is getting some work at third base and has hit two home runs in five games.
“It’s been fun so far. We’ve only been out here five or six days and we’re still getting acclimated and settling in, learning the ins and outs of the island and the schedule,” McGeary said, adding he’s also adjusting to the humidity. “We’re squeezing in and finding an opportunity with each guy to get to know them, especially the catchers and the pitchers, building that relationship.”
At the NJCAA level, two players who competed in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series won the ABCA’s major honors. Walters State Community College (Tenn.) first baseman Alberto Osuna was voted the player of the year, and McLennan Community College (Texas) pitcher Logan Henderson was the pitcher of the year.
Henderson was the JUCO World Series MVP and outstanding pitcher, striking out 31 batters in his two games, including 17 in the title game. He led the nation with 169 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings, going 10-2 with a 1.66. ERA. Osuna led the nation with 108 RBI and was second with 25 home runs this season.