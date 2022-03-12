A furious fourth-quarter rally came too late Friday for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team in the South Central Regional.
Down by as many as 21 points, the Mavericks went on a 17-2 run over a four-minute span but fell 70-64 to top-seeded West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas.
“Just keep fighting. The game of basketball’s predicated on runs and we needed a stop. We always talk about the next play could be the start of a big run or a big stop could be where we stopped their run,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “I think we got a little bit of life, we subbed in Kylie Kravig and for whatever reason, they just kind of took off. We got stops and then we made some baskets. I think maybe West Texas got a little tight but they just kept fighting. We we got close, but not close enough.”
With five minutes to play, CMU (23-7) was down 65-44 after Karley Motschenbacher hit a 3-pointer.
Kravig spelled Mariah Martin, who struggled to get into a rhythm after picking up two quick fouls in the first quarter and had to head to the bench. She finished with six points, making only one of 16 field goal attempts and hit four free throws.
A pair of free throws by Sophie Anderson (6 points) started CMU’s comeback and Monica Brooks, who finished with 12 points, went inside for a layup and drew a foul.
Kelsey Siemons was fouled on a defensive rebound, and her two free throws put her over 1,000 career points, and then followed that with a 3-pointer. Siemons, after a scoreless first half, finished with 10 points and nine rebound in her final game.
Dani Turner, who scored 25 points in her final game, carrying the Mavericks especially in the first half, drove for a layup and Siemons was fouled on another drive and made two free throws.
Down nine, 67-58, with 37 seconds left, Kravig came up with a steal and Turner buried a 3-pointer, pulling the Mavericks within six points, 67-61.
They had to foul to stop the clock, though, and West Texas A&M made three of four free throws in the final seconds.
The Buffs (24-10) did everything to try to deny Turner the ball, but she got some good screens and still found her shot, with 15 first-half points. In the second half, she worked to get to the rim and draw fouls, and when she drew the defense, she found someone else for a shot.
“Just taking advantage of the opportunity,” Turner said. “When Mariah and I are on the court together we kind of share that role of scoring, but with her going down with the two fouls, I knew I had to step up even more than usual, so I was just trying to play my role the best that I could.
“They definitely were pressuring me a lot more (in the second half), I felt like they were just face-guarding me a little better, but I just I needed to get to the rim a lot more. Coach told me that at halftime so I just tried to do that, but I was trying to get my teammates involved a little more as well.”
A cold start shooting the ball saw the Mavericks fall into a 21-14 deficit in the first half. The Mavericks shot only 29% from the field in the first half, with the Buffs shooting 54% from the field in the first 20 minutes.
“I’ve gotta give all the credit to West Texas, they did a great job. I thought they defended us well from the beginning,” Wagner said. “We had to earn every point today. We were down 21 and we just needed some life and some defense. We talked about that at the beginning of the game, if we don’t play defense, it’s not going to be close.
“And I think for about 10 minutes of the game, we focused on that. And that was probably the difference. You look at all the stats, and it was for the most part pretty even, but them shooting 46% and we shot 31, that was the difference in the game.”
Turner mixed her mid-range jumper with 3-pointers, and stunned the Buffs with a couple of stutter-step drives, with her defender playing for the jumper, only to have Turner drive all the way to the rim.
“Dani’s had a phenomenal career,” Wagner said. “The thing I love about Dani is she’s gotten better every year. She’s unselfish. I think her freshman year she hardly played at all, and two years ago when we were hosting and playing Lubbock Christian, at halftime we overheard the coaches trying to figure out who she was because she was going off in that game.
“Then her junior year she was an All-American coming off the bench, she’s just gotten better. She got hurt last year but she’s had a phenomenal year this year and I love it. She’s in the gym, works hard, is a great person, so all the success she she’s gotten she’s deserved, because she’s put a lot of time in her game.”