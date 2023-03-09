111722 CMU swim 7.jpg
Buy Now

Colorado Mesa’s Ben Sampson takes a breath during the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley earlier this season at El Pomar Natatorium. Wednesday night at the Division II Swimming & Diving Championships in Indianapolis, Sampson won the 200 IM to become the first male CMU swimmer to win a national title.

 Scott Crabtree

Ben Sampson did what so many male swimmers before him failed to do at Colorado Mesa.

The redshirt sophomore won the men’s 200-yard individual medley Wednesday at the Division II Swimming & Diving Championships in Indianapolis to become the first Maverick male swimmer to win a national title.