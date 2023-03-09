Colorado Mesa’s Ben Sampson takes a breath during the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley earlier this season at El Pomar Natatorium. Wednesday night at the Division II Swimming & Diving Championships in Indianapolis, Sampson won the 200 IM to become the first male CMU swimmer to win a national title.
Ben Sampson did what so many male swimmers before him failed to do at Colorado Mesa.
The redshirt sophomore won the men’s 200-yard individual medley Wednesday at the Division II Swimming & Diving Championships in Indianapolis to become the first Maverick male swimmer to win a national title.
Sampson won the race by nearly three-quarter’s of a second (0.73) in a time of 1 minute, 44.33 seconds, the fastest ever actual time in school history. He also holds the CMU altitude-adjusted record of 1:43.76, set in November.
He took the lead during the backstroke leg of Wednesday’s race, the second of four, and did not relinquish it on his to his victory as the top-seeded swimmer coming into the meet and after the morning preliminary round, when he posted a time of 1:45.16.
Sampson joined 2022 women’s 200-yard breaststroke champion Lily Borgenheimer, who won the consolation final in the women’s 200 IM on Wednesday, as the only other Maverick swimmers to win NCAA Division II titles. Divers Ammar Hassan, a 6-time champion between 2018-21, and Isaiah Cheeks, set to try to defend his 3-meter title today, have also won crowns for the Mavericks.
Sampson is also the top seed in his other three individual events this week, including today’s 400-yard individual medley. He holds the national record in the 200 backstroke, which will be contested on Saturday after the 100 back on Friday. Sampson’s victory, along with his leadoff performance on the Mavs’ eighth-place 200 medley relay team, brought to 10 his career All-American honors.
The Maverick men combined for seven total and five first-team all-America honors throughout the day as Kyle Benjamin held on to finish in a tie for 11th in the 1,000 freestyle. Kuba Kiszczak finished 16th in the 200 IM with a consolation-finals time of 1:48.92.
Sampson, Mahmoud Elgayar, Dejan Urbanek and Lane Austin combined to finish the 200 medley relay in 1:27.02. Elgayar now has a CMU men’s all-sport record of 14 All-America honors, Urbanek picked up his sixth as the butterfly leg and Austin claimed his 11th as the freestyle leg.
The Maverick women also had a pair of top-8 finishes and three other team-scoring efforts as Lauren White, Borgenheimer, Kiara Borchardt and Ruby Bottai posted their school-record time in the 200 medley relay. White extended her CMU all-sport record with her 18th career All-America honor. Borgenheimer now has 14 career honors in three years at CMU, Borchardt picked up her first and Bottai now has three honors.
Amelia Kinnard posted a career-best time of 10:06.58 to place eighth in the 1,000 freestyle, good for her third career all-America certificate. Borgenheimer bounced back from missing out of the championship final in the 200 IM, to win the consolation heat in 2:01.57 as she finished ninth.
The Mavericks also had an all-America performance on the boards as sophomore Kyra Apodaca ended up 14th in the 1-meter event.