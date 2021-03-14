The team that found ways to win so many close games no matter how far down it got, couldn’t overcome a big first-half hole in the biggest game of the season.
The top-seeded and top-ranked Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team shot only 30% in the first half Saturday night in a 74-54 loss to Northwest Nazarene in the semifinals of the Division II West Regional in Golden.
“I do think Northwest Nazarene had a lot to do with it, you have to give them credit. They were very physical, they played very hard and loose and we were very tight,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “I’m not trying to make excuses for the guys, I don’t want them to beat themselves up, but we get the No. 1 label put on us Tuesday and spend (four) days in a hotel where you can’t do anything wasn’t necessarily ideal circumstances. We were mentally from the get-go a different team than we’ve been all year.
“We were tight and frustrated with every bad thing that happened and reactive, trying to solve it ourselves and not working together. It’s too bad, because if you’re going to go down, you want to go down playing the way you have all year and unfortunately that wasn’t the case tonight.”
The Mavericks (21-2) were ice cold in the first half, going nearly seven minutes without scoring. They were down 18-4 until 11:18 remained in the first half when Mac Riniker went inside for a bucket.
Trevor Baskin gave CMU a lift late in the first half, hitting a layup and a short jumper to cut the Nighthawks’ lead to 28-19, and later got a steal and a breakaway dunk. Georgie Dancer made a jumper in the lane with 30 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 31-24 and CMU appeared to have the momentum. Ezekiel Alley, who finished with 30 points, buried a 3 just before halftime to put Northwest Nazarene (13-4) up 10 at the half.
After shooting 50% from the field all season, the Mavericks shot only 36.2% and missed all eight 3-point attempts in the first half. Jared Small hit three 3s in the second half, the only ones the Mavs made in 20 attempts. Small finished with a team-high 17 points, Baskin added 13, but only four others scored.
Leading scorer Ethan Menzies was surrounded every time he got the ball inside and finished with six points, but led CMU with a dozen rebounds. Dancer scored eight and Riniker and Blaise Threatt five each.
Turnovers, a problem all season, again hurt, with 19 resulting in 19 points for the Nighthawks, who play Colorado School of Mines on Monday night with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Northwest Nazarene shot 44% overall and made 11 of 22 from the 3-point line, led by Alley’s six.
The closest CMU got in the second half was eight when Menzies scored off Riniker’s offensive rebound with 17:05 to play. That cut the Nighthawks’ lead to 36-28, but Mesa committed four turnovers and missed its only shot in its next five possessions and fell behind by 13.
“Again, we were reactive to everything rather than all year where we took everything in stride; we didn’t do that tonight. All those plays became kind of shell-shocking plays rather than we’ve got this, we’ll get the next one,” DeGeorge said.
The good news for the Mavericks is that virtually the entire roster returns next season — only David Rico and Jeret Schmelling are graduating — and DeGeorge is confident his team will use Saturday’s loss as fuel in the offseason.
“That was certainly the message in the locker room after,” DeGeorge said. “Obviously the guys are very upset and we tried to just be appreciative of everything they’ve done, and also use this. Remember this feeling in the offseason to get you out of bed and get you to the gym, get you paying attention to details you need to pay attention to get to the next level, because I think we’re all aware of how special this group can be next year.”