College Track and Field
CMU's Thompson selected as RMAC Field Athlete of the Week
Justin Thompson's personal-record and conference-topping NCAA provisional qualifying height of 6 feet, 11 inches in the high jump on Saturday in the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Open didn't go unnoticed by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The RMAC on Wednesday selected the Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore as it's Men's Field Athlete of the Week.
Thompson's mark is third in the country and second in CMU history behind former national outdoor champion Ethan Harris.