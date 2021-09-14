College Golf
Walters in fifth in season opener
Back-to-back rounds of 76 has Colorado Mesa’s Elly Walters in fifth place at The Swan Memorial heading into today’s final round at Todd Creek Golf Club in Thornton.
Walters is at 8-over-par 152, eight strokes behind Midwestern State’s Juanita Gomez, who shot a 69 in the first round and followed it with a 75 in the afternoon.
The Mavericks are sixth overall with a team score of 639. Cassidy Phelan is tied for 24th after rounds of 85 and 75 in the first college tournament for the freshman from Henderson, Nevada. Crystle Querol is tied for 45th at 164 and Brandy McClain is tied for 48th at 165.
Freshman Timmy Cavarno led the CMU men’s team at The Writz at Mile High, played at Bear Creek Golf Club in Denver. Cavarno shot rounds of 76 and 70 and is at 2-over 146 entering today’s third round, tied for 16th. Matteo Polla of Regis is at 5-under 139.
The Mavericks’ Yael Chahin was tied for second after a first-round 70, but shot a 77 in the afternoon and is tied for 19th at 5-over 147. Ethan Bishop is tied for 24th at 148 for CMU, which is in seventh place at 592.
Tennis
CMU’s Cure makes back draw final
Moises Cure reached the back draw finals in singles and doubles at the Metro State Fall Invitational.
Cure went 2-2 in the B draw in singles and teamed with Christian Albrechtsen to go 2-1, reaching the finals of the back draw, which was not played. The tournament was delayed because of weather Saturday and not all matches were completed on Sunday.
Freshmen Paige Furin and Macy Richards won their back draw titles in women’s singles and went 2-0 in doubles. Richards went 3-1 in the B singles draw, including defeating Marie Coll of Metro 6-0, 6-2 in the back draw final.
Furin also went 3-1 in the C singles bracket, winning the final match in the back draw 6-1, 6-3 over Colorado College’s Olivia Dicks. They reached the doubles final, which was not played.
Maike Waldburger reached the main draw semifinals before losing and Issy Coman and Halle Romero went 3-0 in doubles before an injury forced them to default the A draw final.