Even though she left her driver in the bag most of the day, Elly Walters shot a solid 3-over-par 75 on Friday in the first round of the Western Slope Triple Play women’s golf tournament at Redlands Mesa.
The junior on the Colorado Mesa golf team, playing out of Rifle Creek Golf Course, leads the championship flight after the first round and can’t wait to pull out her driver today at Tiara Rado,
“It’s just a course I can’t hit driver,” she said of Redlands Mesa. “I just keep it in front of me to hit it again. It takes a little fun out of it.”
She said she hit her driver “two, no, three times today. At Tiara Rado I’ll hit it almost every hole. I’m definitely ready to go to the range in the morning and work out a few kinks.”
Walters has a two-stroke lead on Bookcliff Country Club’s Jolene Hanson, who shot a 77, with another Bookcliff golfer, Jessica Smith at 8-over 80.
The Triple Play is Walters’ final individual event before school starts next month. She’s worked on her iron play since CMU’s season ended last spring.
“The green looked really small at the end of the year because I wasn’t hitting my irons well, and I made a couple of swing changes,” she said. “I was trying to make changes during the season, and that’s hard, so having time to work on it has been nice. That’s been my biggest improvement. I’m hitting my irons a lot crisper. I still missed some greens and did some bone-headed things, but I’m more confident over the ball with my irons.”
Margi Batal of River Valley Ranch in Carbondale has a one-stroke lead in the first flight, shooting 10-over 82. Rosemary Smith of CommonGround in Aurora is second at 83.
Joanne Kates of the Snowmass Club leads the second flight wit an 84, two strokes ahead of Riverdale’s Sharon Thiel. Susan Eggert of Bookcliff shot a 92 to lead the third flight by two strokes over Kathy Rojas of Meadow Hills, and Dawn Zalone of Fossil Trace (Golden) leads Rifle’s Martha O’Neal by one stroke after a first-round 101 in the fourth flight.
Kim Eaton, who has won the past three titles, elected not to enter this year’s Triple Play, which benefits Hilltop’s Latimer House. Walters was hoping to play with Eaton again.
“We played in the Cowgirl Shootout in Rifle (in June) and she beat me in a playoff,” Walters said. “I was hoping for another chance at her. She’s fun to play with, and you can learn so much from a golfer like her.”
The tournament wraps up Sunday at Adobe Creek. Part of the final day’s events are the silent auction, which includes 32 golf packages up for bid from courses throughout Colorado, as well as Moab and Mesquite, Nevada.
Along with several area courses, Aspen, Aspen Glen, Cordillera, Iron Bridge, Snowmass and Valley Country Club in Colorado, plus Moab Golf Course and three courses in Mesquite: Casablanca, Eureka Resort and Oasis, have packages up for bid.
Each golf package has a minimum bid, ranging from $25-$350, and bids will be taken in person only at Adobe Creek. Other silent auction items will also be on display at Adobe Creek, with proceeds going to Latimer House for its domestic violence assistance program.