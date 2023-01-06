Ryan Wheeler has a reminder that he’s at his best when he’s on a wrestling mat, not a sheet of ice.
“So apparently I’m not very good at ice skating,” the 157-pound sophomore for the Colorado Mesa wresting team said when asked earlier this week about the nasty gash on the bridge of his nose. “I was trying to go fast and I don’t want to stop.”
He and some of his teammates decided to kill some time one evening after arriving back on campus by going ice skating. The fifth-ranked wrestler in his weight class said he tried to slide to a stop like a hockey player, but … he’s a wrestler.
“That’s the proof right there of why they shouldn’t (crosstrain on skates during the season),” CMU coach Mike Mendoza said with a grin.
The cut is healing nicely and shouldn’t be an issue this week when Wheeler and the Mavs are back on the mat in the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky. Of the 16 teams in the Division II tournament, 15 are nationally ranked, including CMU, which is tied for No. 16.
The Mavericks drew No. 4 West Liberty in the first round this morning. The top two teams in the nation, Central Oklahoma and Nebraska-Kearney, are also in the field.
Alongside the men’s Division II tournament are brackets for Division III and NAIA teams, and women’s NCAA and NAIA tournaments. The No. 3 CMU women put their winning streak of 18 dual meets on the line against No. 20 Lindenwood (Missouri) in today’s first round of that 15-team field. No. 1 King University (Tennessee) and No. 2 North Central (Illinois) are also in the who’s-who tournament on the women’s side.
Eight of the 10 wrestlers expected to compete for the CMU women this week are ranked, led by Marissa Gallegos, No. 1 at 123 with a 13-0 record, and No. 2 Dalia Garibay at 155, where she’s 8-0 in her return from injury that kept her out all of last season.
“I think my progress is going pretty good,” Garibay said. “Being off for a whole year sucks, but all I did was rehab and train and train and train. I think having that year just to train and get better and work on technique has definitely helped me develop to where I’m at right now. I’ve been feeling pretty solid and I’m looking to win it all.”
Garibay was the national runner-up at 136 pounds in 2020.
Freshman Hailey Chapman has wrestled in roughly half of CMU’s matches this season, splitting with Lizzie Miller, but her 14-2 record at 130 pounds has her ranked No. 4, and she avenged one of her two losses by pinning Simon Fraser’s Marquesis Haintz in 54 seconds in the Desert Duals just before the break. On Thursday, Chapman was selected the NWCA Region 5 wrestler of the month for December.
“I was super excited going into that match,” she said. “I was just staying focused on what I was working on throughout the week. Obviously I knew I was going to wrestler her and I just wanted to get after her. I had no fear and it showed on the mat, I think.”
Women’s coach Travis Mercado is eager to see how his team performs in the big event.
“We get to see a lot of great, quality matchups early (today) and then whatever happens, we go into Saturday, we’re kind of looking toward, hopefully, a potential matchup with North Central College,” he said, “and hopefully a matchup with either King or McKendree up on the top side.
“I think it’s exciting that the men’s team is going as well. I remember in 2019 when we went, I remember wrestling McKendree in the semifinals and their men’s team was right there, hanging over the edge and anytime they scored they’re cheering. That kind of sticks in my mind, so I’m excited for us to kind of have that home advantage a little bit with our men wrestling and hopefully we can provide that advantage for them as well.”
Wheeler is coming off a third-place finish in the Midwest Classic just before the holiday break, going 7-1, with six victories by first-period pin and one major decision. He went 3-2 in the Younes Holiday Open at Nebraska-Kearney, with three first-period pins.
He won the award for most pins in the least amount of time at the Midwest Classic, and at last season’s national championships, he won the Gorriarian Award, which also honors the wrestler with the most pins in the least amount of time — he pinned three of his opponents on the way to placing third in the nation.
Those quick pins, though, have one drawback.
“The big thing is my conditioning. I’m getting those hard matches (as the season progresses) and I can’t get pins in the first round,” he said. “I’m gonna have to get my conditioning up so I can get them in the second or third round. That’s honestly my biggest struggle as a whole, is conditioning. I’m working on that a lot more. We’ll get that up.
“Ideally pinning in the first is what I go for, but just working harder in the room, pushing myself in the room against better partners is a big thing I work on. But I always try to get pins in the first for sure. It’s way more fun. It’s work staying in there for three rounds.”
Mendoza liked the way the Mavericks performed in the Midwest Classic, with five wrestlers placing, and this week provides the best of both formats, dual meets in a tournament bracket.
Sophomore Alex Holguin, who placed fourth at 174 in the Midwest Classic, likes this type of format.
“It’s going to feel like a tournament with the team moving forward or back together,” he said. “I kind of like the feeling of duals a little bit more because you have your whole team at your back and you’re going against another team.”
Getting all 10 wrestlers performing at their peak is the goal for a dual, Mendoza said, one that’s hard to attain.
“To have all 10 guys go out there and wrestle their best or at least at a level pretty close to their best, that’s pretty hard to do,” he said. “Ideally that’s what you want as a coach, you want to win all 10 weights, but pulling through all 10, that’s pretty tough. … But when you go out there and you have every guy compete from top to bottom, from 125 all the way to heavyweight, you’re gonna have your best performance in duals and pull out duals.”