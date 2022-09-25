Chris Hanks distinctly remembers the recruitment of Sergio Romo.

“It was the summer of ‘04, we had about four scholarships at that time, maybe 4 1/2,” the Colorado Mesa baseball coach said. “We had a chance to get Sergio, and the recruiting was two phone calls. The second one, it was one of the only times I felt like a used-car salesman. ‘Sergio, what do we gotta do to get you into a Maverick uniform?’