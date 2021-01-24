Last February, Kieran Thompson claimed his first Class 5A state wrestling title in front of a mostly full and raucous arena at the Pepsi Center.
If the Grand Junction High School senior repeats as state champion, he will likely have wrestled in front of his teammates and opponents, as Mesa County Public Health regulations bars fans from attending Season B events, which begin Wednesday.
“The atmosphere and not being able to feed off the crowd (will be different),” Thompson said. “I don’t know if it’s like this for other wrestlers, but I feed off the crowd. The louder the crowd is cheering or booing, the more I enjoy it. When I’m on the mat, I kind of tune everything out, but it’s always nice after the match, hearing all the whoops and happiness.”
Coaches and athletes are navigating the strangest winter prep sports season of all time, a season that has been delayed and significantly shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming coaches each have to tackle sport-specific challenges while keeping their rosters safe from the virus.
While basketball players will be required to wear face coverings at all times during games, wrestlers and swimmers can remove their masks before their respective event. Wrestlers can take them off when they get to the mat, swimmers/divers when they get to the starting block or the diving board.
CHALLENGES FACING WRESTLERS
Wrestling coaches might face the most perplexing challenges.
“One of the challenges is that I’ve had a few kids and their parents concerned about COVID, so our team is going to be quite a bit smaller this year because we have quite a few parents just not feeling comfortable,” Central wrestling coach Clint Trujillo said. “That’s unfortunate, because I definitely want the sport to grow and everything, but I understand their position and respect it.”
Another potential hurdle is conditioning. With the season shortened to a maximum of 20 duals, wrestlers will have far less time to adjust to competition, return from early season injuries and find their momentum.
“In years past, we’ve kind of been able to figure out when to ramp it up and when to back off a little bit, so that’s going to be something that we’re going to just have to measure on how the kids are reacting,” Palisade wrestling coach Tanner Ridgway said.
“If it’s looking like there’s no juice in their legs or they’re doing fine and we can push a little harder, that’s what we’ll do, but it’s going to be a balancing game that I don’t have the answer for yet. I think it’s something we’re going to have to evaluate how the boys are doing each day.”
Not only are duals limited, but tournaments have been eliminated entirely. The Warrior Classic, usually hosted by Central with top-flight competition with teams from the Front Range and out-of-state competing, will not take place this season. Normally, area wrestling teams make several trips to the Front Range and some venture into Utah to compete in high-level tournaments. This year, area teams will focus on Western Slope matchups.
“It’s big because we’re not able to get as much competition from outside of our region,” first-year Grand Junction wrestling coach Kyle Sand said. “A lot of the matches we’ll get this year will be most of our region. We’ll wrestle all of our region at least twice this year.
”I know that’s a big part of the success of Grand Junction, getting outside of our region and wrestling other competitive schools around the state. We’ll still be able to do that, but it will be far less than we normally do.”
BASKETBALL HAS ONLY 14 GAMES
On the basketball court, teams are limited to a maximum of 14 games. Not only will the players not have a crowd to feed off, but they’ll also have to wear masks while playing.
Normally local teams take part in pre-Christmas break multi-day tournaments at Fruita Monument and Central, but not this year.
Last season, most Western Slope teams had 23 regular-season games.
The eight seniors on Grand Junction’s girls team were looking forward to a lengthy season with several Front Range road trips. Instead, the Tigers’ coaching staff will have to do their best to maximize their final prep experience.
“We need to make it as good an experience as we can for the kids because it is such a strange and short season,” veteran Tigers coach Sam Provenza said. “Our approach, individually to the kids, is to make it a good thing for them. We’re probably not going to bark at them as much as we normally would.”
But the game is still the same.
“As a team thing, though, I don’t think anything changes,” Provenza said. “You still want to have kids be as competitive as they can be and we want to teach the values that we always teach: working hard and being a good teammate.”
At Fruita Monument, boys basketball coach Ryan Hayden, like many of his colleagues at other schools, has relied on the wisdom of coaches who led their teams through Season A in the fall.
However, none of the football coaches he spoke with had to factor in completely empty stands or their players wearing masks while playing.
“A lot of players are big-game players; they play better with those fans and those cheering sections, but I can see it benefiting other kids who, maybe the spotlight is big on them, and now, they can just go out and play,” Hayden said.
MANDATORY MASKS
Masks will be the biggest and most unknown challenge.
“By far, the biggest difference and the biggest thing we’re going to have to find out as quick as possible is how to manage these players with their masks, what we’re doing with their minutes, how we’re getting them the proper safety tips so to make sure we’re not putting them in danger,” Hayden said, “but also, we’re giving them enough breaks and water to where these masks won’t hurt them later in the game if we’ve pushed them a little too hard in the first half.”
The Fruita Monument girls team is coming off an appearance in the Great 8 at the Class 5A state tournament last year, but coach Michael Wells knows this season will be like no other that he’s ever dealt with.
“It’s been like trying to hit a moving target, that’s the best way to explain it,” he said. “It’s been difficult to prepare, you have to have a certain amount of flexibility and just roll with it.
“We’re trying to really be simple and not add a bunch of new stuff,” he added. “We may not get into all the pieces of our program but the framework will be the same.”
Like other coaches, he said players wearing masks will be a huge challenge.
“It’s been difficult for the kids to go in 15-30 second bursts. We’re considering all options, maybe even subbing kids in every 30 seconds like they did way back in the day,” he said. “The way we play, playing hard from tip to final horn, we have to consider those types of things.”
A potentially disruptive feature of Season B, across all sports, could be athletes quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus at school, even if they don’t test positive themselves.
“Let’s say another student in the class that’s sitting close to one of our wrestlers tests positive, they’re automatically quarantined,” Trujillo said. “There’s no telling who might be in the lineup from week to week. That’s going to be a pretty big challenge, making sure all the kids stay up with their grades if they do have to quarantine and all that stuff.”
Despite all the hurdles and potential pitfalls, District 51 athletes are grateful they still get the chance to compete. It might not come in nearly the fashion it did last season, but if Thompson wins another state title, both of his championships would feel the same to him in the end.
“I’m just going to keep working toward my goals and trying to help my teammates achieve theirs,” he said. “Even with COVID, there’s still work that I can put in with those extra hours in the gym, being safe, wearing a mask, helping my teammates, going for runs, being there for each other. COVID hasn’t changed much.”