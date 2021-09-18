Justin Cobbley is the guy you want to be first off the bus.
The starting right guard for the Colorado Mesa football team is an imposing figure at 6-foot-5, 375 pounds, a player who draws his share of double-takes because of his size, his shoulders filling door frames.
Arriving at CMU’s weekly media session Tuesday at the Maverick Center, Cobbley smiled as he took his seat, immediately reaching for the lever to lower the chair. If he hadn’t, he would have towered over his position coach, Mike Barela, sitting to his left, and would have had cameras tipping up to keep him in the frame.
The “super senior” from Sandy, Utah, is soft-spoken off the field, but now in his sixth year of college football, there’s no one the Mavs want to run behind more than the captain of the offensive line. And there was no question that he wanted to take advantage of a full senior season.
“I’ve been able to handle it throughout all these years because I just love the game that much. My body might be beat up, but I do it for the person next to me,” Cobbley said. “My O-line, they’re my brothers, so it makes me want to keep playing.
“Being voted team captain, that proves to me they’ve got my back. I’m the guy that they’ll turn to. I’ll have their back.”
Barela, one of three assistants retained from Russ Martin’s staff, moved from coaching tight ends to the offensive line on Tremaine Jackson’s staff. With Brayle Brown hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach after last season, Barela became the co-offensive coordinator this season, and the two work in tandem to run the offense.
What they’ve seen from the film on New Mexico Highlands is an improved team from the one that last played in 2019. Kickoff is at noon Saturday in Las Vegas, N.M., the Mavericks’ RMAC opener. Highlands (1-1, 1-1 RMAC) routed Fort Lewis in its opener before losing to ninth-ranked Colorado School of Mines (now No. 7) by 10 last week.
“They’re big and they’re physical,” Barela said. “They try and control the line of scrimmage and allow their linebackers to run. We’ll have our hands full from the start, but I think it’ll be a good matchup.”
The Mavericks (1-0) haven’t really gotten into a practice routine yet, with a Thursday night opener, then a bye week, but that all is changing now, with nine straight conference games. Despite another new offense and an infusion of transfers, Cobbley sees a big difference from the three games the Mavs played in 2020 to this fall.
“It seems like we’re clicking better, everybody on the O-line knows their technique, they know the plays better,” he said. “I feel like overall it’s getting better and it’s going to keep going up from here.”
Cobbley transferred to CMU in 2018 from Snow College as a 340-pound junior lineman. He played that fall, then sat out the 2019 season with an injury. Plenty of time in the weight room during rehab and the offseason put another 35 pounds on his frame before last fall.
He’s the unquestioned leader on the line, one that kept first-year quarterback Karst Hunter on his feet in the home opening 40-3 rout of William Jewell College and allowed him to throw for 302 yards. It wasn’t only pass protection the line provided — CMU ran for 256 yards.
“Justin sets the standard for the guys up front,” Barela said. “What we’ve tried to establish from the beginning was just the consistency with our rules, and what’s in front of us in coverage, etc. That allows us to play fast and a lot of these guys come from systems like that in high school or junior college or their previous school, and to have Justin here and his experience getting reps, you can’t put a price tag on that; that’s why he’s the leader.”
Hunter had 65 of those rushing yards, and until backup quarterback Gavin Herberg broke off an 87-yard jaunt late in the game, Hunter was the Mavs’ leading rusher, although Avian Thomas was right behind with 58 yards.
Cobbley said the linemen have to be aware of when something behind them breaks down and Hunter starts to improvise.
“I feel like I can sense like, if he feels pressure, he’ll probably roll out or something like that,” Cobbley said. “I’ll block for him as long as it takes to get him out of it.”
Hunter’s running ability just adds to the game plan.
“What it does is it makes another player, it truly makes it 11 on 11” Barela said. “The threat of his arm and legs, it’s been awhile since we’ve seen someone like that, probably Eystin (Salum) was the last one, obviously, but the fact now that defenses have to account for the possibility of him pulling the ball (and running), and there’s some wrinkles off that that we haven’t shown, so I’m excited.
“Of course, the receivers we’ve brought in and the running backs that we have and have brought in, you put it all together … What it does, a good running back or the person running the ball makes the O-line look better. A solid O-line will make a good back better. It goes hand in hand.”