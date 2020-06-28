Not long after the women on Team Boss popped the bubbly to celebrate breaking the Colorado record in the one-mile run Saturday night, Morgan McDonald came oh, so close to doing what no man has done in the Centennial State.
McDonald kicked it into high gear on the back straight on the final lap on the new track at Colorado Mesa in his attempt to break four minutes in the mile. On the final straightaway, he didn’t have quite enough, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 2.07 seconds, 1.07 seconds off the men’s state record.
The Team Boss Sachs Foundation One Mile Run was the first event at CMU’s new track, and although it was an invitation-only event, a good-sized crowd was on hand, with people ringing the fence outside the track to see if someone in the state could break four minutes.
Women’s steeplechase world champion (2017) and the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn, who grew up in Crested Butte, won the women’s mile in 4:32.72, shattering the state record of 4:36.05.
“Born and raised in Colorado and have never lived anywhere else,” Coburn said after taking the lead in the final 100 meters to edge Laura Thweatt, who crossed in 4:33.39. “It felt good to have that record and be connected to a state that means so much to me.”
Thweatt, who is from Durango, set the pace and the women ran the first lap in 1:07, a little slower than they wanted, Coburn said.
“It was a little bit windy out there and I think if it wasn’t this windy maybe we would have run faster, but it was a great night,” she said. “Given COVID, a great amount of spectators and cheering.”
They crossed for the final lap in 3:27 and new they had to pick it up to have a chance.
“We had to crank it down to get the record and my teammate (Thweatt) really pushed hard for most of the lap and the last hundred meters I went around her. It was really fun to race together.”
Team Boss, coached by Coburn’s husband, Joe Bosshard, has been working out in Crested Butte, then came to Grand Junction on Friday to check out the new track.
The men were just off a one-minute pace each of the first three laps, covering them in roughly 1:02 each. McDonald had the lead going into the bell lap and stretched his lead on the far turn as the crowd started getting louder with each stride. He hit the final straightaway at 3:47, and although the final lap was covered in roughly 56 seconds, it was just more than two seconds off what they needed.
The men’s Colorado state record for the mile is 4:01.0.
Tripp Hurt finished second in 4:05.36 and Niwot High School graduate Cruz Culpepper, attempting to run the fastest mile among high school athletes this year, was third in 4:08.80.
The event raised more than $30,000 for the Sachs Foundation, which awards college scholarships to Black high school students in Colorado.
Raising $10,000 over their goal was a capper to a festive night for Coburn.
“Aisha (Praught Leer) did a lot of research to find something that would be a fit for our group and she found the Sachs Foundation,” Coburn said. “Giving college scholarship money to Black high school seniors in Colorado, it’s meaningful to make an impact locally. Thirty thousand dollars will hopefully send a lot of kids to college, and we’re really proud of that.”