Josie Coffey shattered her own school record in the high jump by clearing a Division II-leading 5 feet, 11.25 inches Saturday in the University of Colorado Invitational.
Coffey and CU’s Kylee Harr both cleared the same height, with Harr winning on fewer misses — both missed three attempts at 6 feet. Coffey’s previous best was 5-8.75, set last spring.
Sierra Arceneaux clocked a time of 11.87 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters and the men’s team went 1-2-3 in the javelin on Friday night. Creighton Sanders, who plays football for the Mavericks and was competing unattached, had a best throw of 195-8, with Dawson Heide second at 177-6 and Dallas Davis III third at 175-9.
Elijah Williams was edged at the finish line in the 100 meters by CU’s Luc Andrada, who finished in 10.46 seconds to Williams’ 10.48, and Justin Thompson won the long jump at 24 feet. 2.5 inches. Zace Buckhold was third at 22-7.25, and also was third in the high jump, clearing 6-7.
Former CMU national champion Nolan Ellis won the pole vault for his Above the Bar team, clearing 17-4.5, with CMU’s Garrett Searls fourth at 14-5.25.
Baseball
A seven-run fourth inning by Metro State led the Roadrunners to an 18-4 rout of the No. 7 Mavericks in the first game of a day-night doubleheaderin Denver.
Metro State (22-14, 11-7 RMAC) pounded out 19 hits against four CMU pitchers and hit three home runs. Cam Yuran’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave Metro a 9-2 lead, but Spencer Bramwell and Johnny Carr hit solo home runs in the top of the fifth to pull the Mavs within striking distance at 9-4.
With two out in the fifth, Caleb Farmer walked and Metro elected to intentionally walk Haydn McGeary, who doubled and scored in the fourth after Farmer’s leadoff home run. Stevenson Reynolds’ ground ball up the middle was fielded by shortstop Caleb Albaugh, who forced McGeary at second.
Metro put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth, sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six more runs. Cody Schultz hit a two-run home run off Austin Lorenz and Albaugh followed with a double.
David Reckers replaced Lorenz, who had come on in the fourth for Cooper Vasquez (3-1), who allowed eight runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. Reckers faced only five batters, hitting two, walking two and giving up an RBI double, before Cade Nicol was summoned from the bullpen. He allowed an RBI single to Tanner Garner but got out of the inning on a double play.
Metro’s Bill Ralston added a three-run home run in the sixth.
CMU managed only seven hits, three of which were solo home runs.
The Mavericks responded to the loss with an 11-2 victory in the nightcap behind an outstanding start by Blake Rohm.
Farmer hit a pair of home runs, a solo shot in the second and a two-run home run in the sixth, giving him 17 on the season.
The Mavs put up five runs in the third inning, with Farmer, who went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and scored four times, and Bramwell delivering RBI singles. Bramwell’s base hit got two runs across, and Chase Hamilton followed with an RBI single. Jordan Stubbings added a two-run single down the right-field line to put CMU (24-7, 11-4) up 7-0.
Farmer singled with two out in the fourth and scored on Bramwell’s ninth home run of the season.
Rohm retired the first 10 men he faced before giving up a pair of singles in the fourth inning, which produced one run. Metro scored another run in the sixth, but Rohm finished his six-inning stint by allowing only two runs on four hits.
He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three, getting 11 ground-ball outs.
Kyle Miller finished up in the seventh inning, retiring the Roadrunners in order to give the Mavericks (24-7, 11-4 RMAC) a 2-1 lead in the series and keep them in first place in the RMAC.
Tennis
The Mavericks’ women’s team didn’t lose a set and dropped only 13 total games in a 7-0 victory over CSU-Pueblo at the Elliott Tennis Center. It was the Mavericks’ 37th straight victory over the ThunderWolves, spanning 16 seasons.
Maike Waldburger cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles over Kali Hamilton, and both Macy Richards (No. 3) and Paige Furin (No. 5) won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Halle Romero won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Julianna Campos claimed a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4 and Lauren Thomas won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6. Mesa lost only four games in sweeping the doubles matches to improve to 10-13 in duals.
CSU-Pueblo is 0-10.