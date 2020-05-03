They’re not sure what awaits them their freshman year in college, which is normal.
But for the high school graduating class of 2020, and especially college-bound athletes who play a spring sport, what awaits is something they never saw coming.
Virtually every college athlete in a spring sport could opt to return to college next year after the NJCAA, the NAIA and the NCAA all granted spring athletes another year of eligibility when they canceled the spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
How that affects incoming freshmen will depend on how many upperclassmen take advantage of that extra year, but it won’t be a one-year ripple effect, coaches believe.
Several seniors at District 51 high schools have signed letters of intent to play in college, but so far, they aren’t all that concerned about logjams on their teams. Freshman classes will be even bigger, adding the incoming class to those already on the roster. This year’s juniors now have two more years of eligibility instead of one, and so on down the line. The majority of freshmen redshirt anyway, and that could be even more prevalent next spring as coaches try to manage bigger rosters.
Some prep players have received texts from their college coaches or have spoken to them on Zoom calls, and have been assured that they won’t be left behind.
Honestly, they’re more concerned with keeping their skills sharp and how they can improve before their freshman year in college since they didn’t get their senior year of high school.
“I’m not really expecting a ton of playing time because they already have a lot of players (returning),” said Morgan Withers, a senior at Grand Junction High School who has signed to play lacrosse at Young Harris (Georgia) College. “A lot of their other (incoming) freshmen, most of them are from Georgia or Florida and they got a good part of their season.
“In Colorado, a scrimmage is all we got. I’m really scared (about falling behind). The only chance I had was to at least get some playing time with my club team, we were going to the Vail tournament, and now the (club season) is canceled until November.”
She borrowed a goal from the high school and has been practicing on her own.
Jared Hanks, another Grand Junction senior who will play baseball for his dad, Chris, at Colorado Mesa, has been hitting at Bergman Field with a couple of friends and teammates. He was considering playing a handful of tournaments with Gene Taylor’s American Legion team, but said getting a summer job is a bigger priority. The Legion season is still up in the air, so for now, it’s long toss and batting practice.
All five seniors will return to the Mavericks next season, so in essence the entire roster of the No. 4 team in the nation could be back, along with the half-dozen players signed for next season, most of whom are freshmen. Pitcher Trey Morrill, a Fruita Monument graduate, is transferring from Yavapai College (Arizona) and will come in as a sophomore.
Jared Hanks knows having just about everyone back can cut into playing time, but he also said it’s an avenue to learn from even more veterans.
“With some of the guys it might be a little concerning,” Hanks said. “Guys could have moved on after this year and a handful of those were having a really good year and now they have another chance to come back. They’ll be hungry; they barely put a dent in the season. For a lot of the upcoming guys that’s going to be a little weird, but I’m just excited to get on campus.”
Cody Bellmire, a senior middle infielder at Palisade, will play at Otero Junior College next year in La Junta. Junior colleges might be less affected because the majority of sophomores have secured spots at four-year schools.
“I haven’t heard anything,” Bellmire said. “I’m not really worried, I’m just really excited to play, excited to be down there. It’s a new scene, new people to meet.
“It’s really tough not getting a senior year and not getting to experience what I’ve seen every other senior experience, but it happened. You can’t control it.”