College Baseball
Mavs picked to win RMAC
To no one's surprise, Colorado Mesa, the No. 2 team in the nation according to Collegiate Baseball's preseason ranking, is the odds-on favorite to win its ninth straight RMAC baseball championship.
The Mavericks return virtually intact from the abbreviated 2020 season, when they were 14-4 after a national runner-up finish in 2019. CMU received eight of nine first-place votes from coaches, who could not vote for their own teams. CMU had 64 total points in the voting.
Colorado Mines received the other first-place vote and 50 points in the annual coaches poll.
Catcher Spencer Bramwell and pitcher Trevin Reynolds, both seniors, and sophomore catcher/designated hitter Haydn McGeary are listed as CMU's players to watch. Bramwell and Reynolds both opted to return for another season when the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was canceled.
The Mavericks are scheduled to open the season Feb. 25-27, facing Montana State-Billings and Northwest Nazarene in a round-robin series at Suplizio Field.
College Softball
CMU third in preseason RMAC poll
Three teams split the 12 first-place votes evenly and only five points separated them in the RMAC softball preseason coaches poll.
Colorado Mesa (108 points) was picked to finish third, right behind Metro State (113) and Colorado Christian (110). All three teams received four first-place votes — coaches cannot vote for their own teams.
Three CMU players were listed as "players to watch," outfielders Lauren Wedman and Brooke Doumer and pitcher Shea Mauser. Wedman and Mauser are sophomores and Doumer is a senior who returned when the NCAA granted players another year of eligibility when the 2020 season was canceled.
Third baseman/shortstop Tyler Hays, a Central High School graduate now a senior at Adams State, is also on the watch list.
The Mavericks will be tested right off the bat, playing a four-game series at Metro State on Feb. 27-28.
College Soccer
Mesa men add three players
New men's soccer coach Jon Fridal hasn't coached a game at Colorado Mesa yet, but he's already adding to the roster.
Gabriel Peres, a midfielder from Rio De Janeiro, transferred from Eastern New Mexico at the semester, where he had played for Fridal. Peres also played for Fridal at Indian Hills Community College.
Two former Colorado high school standouts who were not playing in college have enrolled at CMU and are eligible to play this spring.
Berkley Fuller IV, a utility player from Fossil Ridge High School, was a Class 5A All-Front Range League selection and won two Golden Boot awards for his Arsenal ENCL club team.
Fernando Morales, a 2020 graduate of Eaglecrest, is a forward who also played for Real Colorado's club team.