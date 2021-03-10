College Baseball
Mavs' McGeary wins RMAC award
Colorado Mesa designated hitter Haydn McGeary hit .700 in two games against Adams State last weekend, driving in 16 runs. On Tuesday, the sophomore was selected the RMAC player of the week.
Five of McGeary's seven hits were for extra bases, including three home runs. He's hitting .615 with 21 RBI in six games this season.
College Softball
CMU's Wedman is player of the week
Lauren Wedman hit .538 with four extra-base hits in Colorado Mesa's sweep of Colorado Mines last weekend and on Tuesday was voted the RMAC player of the week.
Wedman, a sophomore outfielder, hit two doubles and two home runs and drove in 11 runs, extending her hitting streak to 18 games, dating to last season, and has reached base in 24 consecutive games. She's hitting .556 with four home runs 18 RBI in eight games.
College Tennis
Mesa men beat Dallas Baptist
A pair of three-set wins in singles by Moises Cure and Thiago Nejm allowed the Colorado Mesa men's tennis team to rally for a 4-3 victory Tuesday over Dallas Baptist.
The win came down to the final match on the court, with Nejm's 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win at No. 5 singles winning the dual. Cure claimed a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 3. Jandre Van Wyk and Chapin Schott won their No. 3 and No. 6 singles matches, respectively, in straight sets after Dallas Baptist won the doubles point and the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches.
The women's team lost 6-1 to Dallas Baptist, with Heather Romero winning her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-3. Romero and Issy Coman won their No. 2 doubles match, but the Patriots won the team point by winning the other two doubles matches.
College Golf
Mavericks finish second in Arizona
An improvement of 18 strokes moved the Colorado Mesa women's golf team up to second place at the Southwest Minnesota State Spring Invitational on Tuesday in Goodyear, Arizona.
The Mavericks shot a 306 in the final round, led by Crystle Querol, who finished third with a two-round total of 152, firing a 76 for the second day in a row.
Elly Walters shot a 3-over-par 74, a nine-shot improvement from her first round, and finished sixth. Hannah More was one spot back in seventh after a final-round 77.