Colorado Mesa's Kiley Davis scored a career-high seven goals and Taylor Jakeman chipped in a season-high five Tuesday in the Mavs' 17-7 victory over Rockhurst at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Only four Mavericks scored as Justine Anderson scored a career-high four goals and Brianna Anderson one as CMU had a 36-23 shots advantage and had 26 shots on goal compared to 12 for Rockhurst.
The Mavericks outscored the Hawks 11-4 in the second half after a goalie change created a momentum swing. Rockhurst starting goalie Sydney Shindler made seven saves against seven goals allowed in the first 30 minutes, but the Hawks opted to pull her at halftime in favor of Madeline Morrison. The move seemed to backfire, as Morrison allowed 10 goals and only made only one save in 20 minutes before the Hawks put Shindler back in.
Four of Jakeman's goals came in the first half as CMU led 6-3 at halftime. Davis took over in the third quarter, scoring four of her seven goals to put the Mavs up 12-6 entering the fourth quarter. Justine Anderson scored three goals in the fourth quarter, including one shorthanded, before assisting on Brianna Anderson first goal of the season.
College Softball
CMU's Bradford selected as RMAC player of the week
Colorado Mesa's Ashley Bradford was selected Tuesday as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Softball player of the week.
Bradford, the 2022 RMAC player of the year, was 12 for 18 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs to help lead the Mavericks to a convincing weekend series sweep at New Mexico Highlands.
In Saturday's doubleheader, Bradford was 8 for 10 with six extra-base hits — three home runs and three doubles — and had eight RBI. The fifth-year senior also had four RBI in a 3-for-4 effort with a double and triple during the Mavs' 15-0 win in Sunday's first game.