Two years and one day after arriving in Grand Junction, Tremaine Jackson is moving on, a move he didn’t see coming.
The popular football coach at Colorado Mesa is the new head football coach at Valdosta State (Georgia), taking over a program that was the NCAA Division II national runner-up this past season.
“When the number two school in the country comes after you, you really have to look at that,” Jackson said Monday in a phone interview with The Daily Sentinel after Valdosta State announced the hire. “It came out of nowhere, literally came out of nowhere. I was actually about to make a long-term commitment to Mesa before this came about.”
Jackson, hired just before Christmas in 2019, arrived in Grand Junction on Jan. 2, 2020, and first met with the media on Jan. 9.
He’ll be introduced in Valdosta on Thursday, replacing Gary Goff, who, after the Blazers’ run to the title game, was hired as the head coach at McNeese State (Louisiana), a Division I FCS school.
News of Jackson’s move popped up on social media Monday morning, with Valdosta State announcing the hire early in the afternoon, followed by CMU’s announcement of starting an immediate national search for the program’s 20th head coach.
A chance meeting at a University of Houston football practice over the holidays led to Jackson’s new job.
“I go to watch my best friend coach at the University of Houston, they’re getting ready for their bowl game against Auburn. They have a coach on their staff that is from Valdosta, Georgia, and he coached at Valdosta State,” Jackson said. “He looked at me and he said, ‘Valdosta is looking for a coach that has done some things in the community like I saw what you were doing, would you be interested in that job?’ I said, ‘Valdosta State will not hire Tremaine Jackson, but go ahead and do your thing.’
“Two days later, the AD (Herb Reinhard) texted me and said, ‘Could we talk?’ After we talked it became, hey, we want you to be here, so the wheels started going fast. But literally, by me going to a practice and people seeing what we’ve done on social media and within our community is why this happened.”
After mulling over Valdosta State’s offer for a couple of days, Jackson spoke with CMU President John Marshall and Athletic Director Bryan Rooks on Monday morning to tell them he was resigning, and at noon he met with players on a Zoom call.
“It’s not ideal by any means,” he said of how he had to tell the Mavs. “The biggest thing I told them is ‘I love you. I know some of you might be mad at me and that’s OK. You’ve been mad at me before, but I’ll always be there for you. I’m not changing my number, you can call me, but ultimately, I decided to take a job that I didn’t think I could pass up.’ ”
Jackson, 38, leaves CMU with a 10-3 record in his first stint as a head coach, including a 2-1 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 fall season.
Off the field, Jackson became heavily involved with the Black Lives Matter movement as well as with the anti-racist coalition Right and Wrong in Grand Junction, participating in marches, discussions between players and the Grand Junction Police Department and other outreach projects.
He was also instrumental in encouraging his players to register to vote and participating in the 2020 presidential election. He said that community involvement and CMU’s 3.0 GPA this fall are more important to him than the on-field success.
“When I got the job here, Bryan Rooks and I were having a conversation, and I said, here’s how this is gonna go. At some point, either you’re gonna fire me or I’m gonna fire you. This is not going to end in a retirement. I was very up-front with him on that. Now, did I think it was going to happen two years later? Absolutely not,” Jackson said.
“I thought we were still growing to that point, but honestly, I’m a Black football coach, and not many guys that look like me have had success. That’s just the nature of where we are in our country right now. I don’t think being Black got me the Valdosta job, but I do think it made people notice.”
He knows the bar will be high at Valdosta State, and he’s eager for that challenge.
“They call it Titletown, and so if you’re not winning the title, you ain’t coaching football, and that’s exciting to me,” Jackson said. “I think no matter what the expectation is, it’s not going to be higher than mine.”