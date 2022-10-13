Showdown in Durango — again.
The two premier collegiate mountain bike teams in the country will line up against each other this week when the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships return to the historic trails of Purgatory Resort near Durango.
The Colorado Mesa University cyclists are seeking their third consecutive national team title in the mountain biking competition, held under the auspices of USA Cycling.
The host Fort Lewis College cyclists, riding the familiar trails at Purgatory, are pedaling to unseat the Mavericks as national champions and add to the Skyhawks’ unprecedented collection of national titles in the top varsity division.
“I’m very excited to head down to their home course and have a good battle,” said veteran CMU cyclist Torbjorn Roed, who has enjoyed the friendly rivalry with Fort Lewis in numerous cycling disciplines. “(The Skyhawks) have been pretty fast this conference season, so it should be a tight battle.”
Roed, who is from Asker, Norway, will wrap up his decorated Colorado Mesa career at the mountain bike nationals on trails that helped build the foundation of the sport in the United States.
One of the first U.S. mountain biking national championships was held in Durango in 1983 — then called the NORBA Nationals. More national championships followed along with some of the first international World Cup mountain bike races in the U.S.
The cross-country course the collegians will ride this week was actually designed for those early World Cup races.
Roed said he’s eager for the challenge of his final collegiate bike races against respected rivals.
“I feel like the vibe between FLC and CMU has been very friendly this season, and it’s a fun squad to race and hang out with,” said Roed, who also rides part-time for a professional cycling team (allowed under the collegiate rules of USA Cycling).
As an international pro, Roed said college mountain bike racing owns a special place in his cycling heart.
“What makes collegiate racing special is the friends we make along the way,” Roed said. “It’s a very competitive field. But after the races, we all hang out and respect each other for the work we do at school between the races.”
Roed, along with CMU teammates Dax Mock, Lauren Lackman, Katie Clouse and Madigan Munro, among others, will kick off the collegiate mountain bike nationals Friday morning with the featured cross-country race at Purgatory.
Dual slalom downhill racing is set for Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, the competitors will compete in the downhill seeding races as well as the short-track cross country race.
The national champions will be crowned Saturday after the downhill finals and a coed team relay.
CMU’s Lackman won the overall women’s individual title last year when a major snowstorm hit the Durango area and the collegians raced in super-muddy conditions.
USA Cycling normally awards national championship events in two-year cycles with Durango hosting for the second consecutive year.
CMU, in fact, hosted the collegiate road bike national championships recently in back-to-back years.
Roed also has extra incentive this week.
“Yes, I am definitely bringing a little bit of extra motivation going into my last collegiate nationals with CMU, especially after getting second at (mountain bike) nationals the two previous times,” he said.
Patric Rostel, the CMU cycling program director and longtime coach, said a third consecutive national title for the Mavericks will require teamwork, consistency and mechanical good fortune.
“You have to bring your ‘A’ game; bring consistency,” Rostel said. “Everyone has to support each other and help each other out. And always, you hope to avoid flats and mechanical (issues).”
He said the CMU team — 12 women and 10 men — is eager for the national showdown with Fort Lewis.
“Fort Lewis has a strong team this year,” Rostel said. “It’s at their mountain and they want to get back for last year.”
Both teams, he said, have a burning desire to beat the other.
Both teams, too, are hoping for better weather and race conditions this year after the 2021 championships were marked by mud, mud, mud and snow.
Rostel said familiarity with the mountain bike courses at Purgatory will help the Mavericks — along with the relatively short travel distance to nationals.
He said the cross country courses will be tough with long, steady climbs and technical descents.
“But we’re used to technical stuff riding around Grand Junction,” Rostel said, adding that there is great anticipation for the downhill course at Purgatory.
“The last couple of years (at nationals) the downhills were … more (moderate), more pedaly,” he said. Weather forced downhill alterations last year in Durango.
“All the athletes are looking forward to a real downhill,” he said of the Purgatory downhill course which drops mostly under the lift line of the main chairlift on the front side of the ski area.
The CMU cycling director said the Mavs are focusing on staying healthy and tapering their training this week on the eve of the national championships.
“We’ll start to taper … do one or two hard rides this week,” Rostel said. “Now’s the time to prepare for nationals — get their rest and get their schoolwork in order.”