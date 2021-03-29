Today, Purdy Mesa; tomorrow, the world.
Colorado Mesa University cyclists celebrated victory Sunday in the road-race portion of their own Maverick Classic.
Riding south of Grand Junction on the familiar rural roads of Purdy Mesa and Kannah Creek, Mavericks Gwendalyn Gibson and Riley Sheehan finished first in their respective elite divisions of top college and pro cyclists.
Both will use their classic wins as a springboard to their upcoming European racing seasons.
Gibson, a two-time national mountain biking champion for Colorado Mesa, won a final sprint from a group of five women who broke away early in the 51-mile women’s pro/college women’s A race.
Gibson is ticketed to Germany to race on the World Cup mountain bike circuit this spring.
Sheehan, the CMU cyclist from Boulder, backed up his win in Saturday’s downtown criterium with a road victory Sunday— again out of a lead pack of five riders in the 85-mile men’s pro/college men’s A race.
Sheehan is ticketed to France to join his French road-racing team Sojasun Espoir-ACNC for the spring/early summer season.
“Early, I was doing everything to keep the pace hard,” Sheehan said, crediting Torbjorn Roed of Colorado Mesa with a key attack late in Sunday’s road race.
“Torbjorn just ripped it up the climb to Kannah Creek,” he said. “Everyone was falling off the back like crazy.”
The move left only five in the lead group.
But the effort initially cost Roed, who had to pull over for a brief stop when his legs cramped severely.
Still, he managed to return to his bike and proceeded to erase a 45-second deficit.
“So then there was the five of us,” Sheehan said. “I was just going to drag race whoever was there (at the top of the final climb).”
He made his winning move at the top of the final, punchy climb from Land’s End Road up to Purdy Mesa (known on Strava as the “finishing climb”).
“Right over the top, I gave it everything I could and just hoped I wouldn’t cramp,” Sheehan said after winning the 500-yard final sprint.
Roed, defying the racing odds, sprinted to second place behind Sheehan.
Conor Mullervy of Team Clif Bar was third in a photo finish with fourth-place Tayne Andrade of Rio Grande Elite Racing (Fort Collins). Henry York, also of Rio Grande, was fifth.
“I was not expecting to be anywhere close,” Roed said. “I was cramping so bad that I had to stop for like a minute. When I started again, I just put my head down and I caught them at the bottom of the finish hill. It was really hard.”
Roed, who is from Asker, Norway, followed his brother Eivind to Colorado Mesa University. Eivind Roed won a national title in mountain biking for CMU and also won a national title in cross-country skiing for the Mavericks.
“He wasn’t even in contention, really,” CMU cycling coach Patric Rostel said of Torbjorn Roed. “He had been dropped … he was 45 seconds back.”
An extraordinary output of wattage brought Roed back to the leaders.
“Sure enough. He made it,” Rostel said. “Right before the climb, he caught up. I don’t know how he managed to sprint (to the finish) … that was pretty cool to see.”
Rostel said he was particularly pleased to see Gibson, a mountain biker, win a road race in her final competition for Colorado Mesa.
“She’s done a lot for us; she’s won national titles,” Rostel said. “Then to have her senior year cut short by the pandemic. Then, winning the home race is awesome for her.”
Gibson agreed.
“Honestly, it is really special,” Gibson said in the finish area. “I’m graduating in May so this is probably my last race with CMU.”
She said when the lead group of five riders broke away, they immediately started to work together.
“We had a group of five of us broke off — two Fort Lewis girls, two CMU girls and one of our incoming freshman,” Gibson said. “The five of us stayed together the whole time. And I had barely enough in the tank (to win).”
She said the ability to work together ensured they would stay ahead of the peloton.
“We were super-efficient. We started rotating and taking turns,” she said. “It was the most fun I’ve had road racing.”
She credited CMU teammate and road-racing veteran Katie Clouse for helping her during the lead-up to the finish.
“I’m thankful I had Katie in the group with me. She is super-experienced,” Gibson said. “And even though she wasn’t feeling really great she made sure to give me good tips and tell me where to be. She gave me really great direction.”
Gibson started her definitive move halfway up the final short climb.
Second place among the elite women went to Romina Hinojosa Cruz of Mexico, a high school senior who has committed to race for Colorado Mesa next year.
Kira Payer of Fort Lewis College finished third, just ahead of teammate Michaela Thompson.
CMU’s Clouse was fifth but provided key support for Gibson.
“It’s perfect,” Gibson said. “I’m graduating … and our incoming freshman is stepping in.”
She said she’s eager to return to World Cup mountain bike racing.
“Depending on how things are, if the World Cups happen, in a couple weeks I should be flying over to Germany,” said Gibson, who will line up with the Norco Factory Team.
“But I’m going to stay in Junction after I graduate,” Gibson said. “I love it here.”
Two cyclists were injured in a crash Sunday in the elite men’s race, according to Rostel.
“There was one big crash in the men’s field,” Rostel said. “We had medic staff right there … within minutes. I think we spent two riders to the hospital.”
He said a couple more riders may be check for injuries as well.
“Unfortunately, it happens sometimes in cycling,” Rostel said, commending the quick service from the on-site ambulance crews.
U.S. Olympic mountain bike finalist Erin Huck of Boulder, who won the women’s elite criterium Saturday, raced in the men’s elite road race Sunday.
Using the faster-paced men’s race as part of her training program, Huck finished 11th in the field of elite men.
Alexis Skarda, a CMU coach and professional mountain bike racer, also competed Sunday in the men’s race, finishing 19th. She’s a former national collegiate cycling champion.