One day in 2004, Arnie Gurule, a longtime lawn maintenance professional, decided to empty out a shop, replacing lawn equipment with a wrestling mat he had recently purchased.
He used that space to start a wrestling club. Sixteen years later, it’s one of a kind in a wrestling-crazed region.
The Colorado Outlaws have a history of producing eventual star wrestlers at the prep level. Grand Junction High School’s Dawson Collins and Jacob Trujillo, Central’s Matt Gurule (Arnie’s son), Fruita Monument’s Ty Taylor and Isaac Rodriguez, and Palisade’s Justin Ray have been some of the prominent wrestlers to come out of the program.
“People find out about me and then they want to come to my program,” Gurule said. “I give them four days to come and see if they like it. We try to keep our membership small. The most we’ve had in the program at one time is about 15, and it was pretty crowded. We try to have 2-3 kids as partners, so that way they always have someone to practice with.”
The Outlaws are an exclusive club for wrestlers ages 6-12. They’re also wildly successful, consistently winning or placing well in competitions around Colorado and across the nation. The current squad has fared well in tournaments in North Carolina and Oklahoma.
In February, the Outlaws won the Heroes Conquest tournament in Grand Junction, adding to its collection of belts, gauntlets and trophies.
“I don’t seek these kids out. They seek me out,” Gurule said. “They want to make themselves better. They hear that I turn out a bunch of good kids. It’s disciplined. We go to major tournaments where they can assess themselves, gauge themselves on where they’re at.”
Part of what makes the Outlaws a prestigious spot for local young wrestlers is the intensity of the workouts.
The latest state champion to come out of the club, Collins, can attest to that.
“The most beneficial thing about going to the Outlaws was definitely the hard work we had to put in to go there,” Collins said. “A good thing about the team is you actually have to make the team and in order to do that, you have to do some hard things. It’s insane. Those practices were just as hard as high school practices some nights. Arnie puts us through an hour and a half of workouts. It’s not easy.”
Collins was approached by Gurule at a tournament when he was 6 years old. Gurule invited him to try out for the Outlaws, which he did shortly after.
He made the squad, opening his wrestling world to a new level of coaching and a higher caliber of training partners than he had at the pee-wee level.
“Arnie really knows what he’s talking about,” Collins said. “He could show us a lot more stuff than middle school coaches do. Having those partners is good too, because in middle school, a lot of times, it’s their first year and they just tried out for fun. When I went to high school, I already knew a bunch of moves that the high schoolers knew.”
The training is tough, but for those with aspirations on the mat, it’s also necessary.
“You have to let the coach do his job,” Gurule said. “Sometimes, it’s not very nice. It doesn’t seem like it’s very nice. Some of the kids cry a little bit, but when things get tough in a wrestling tournament and they’re in the finals and they have to be pushed, the first thing they want to do is quit. They can’t quit. They have to push harder.
“That was a nice thing about Dawson and Jacob and Isaac and a lot of those guys. When they went through the program, they knew they couldn’t quit. They didn’t have the will to quit.”
One of the 8-year-olds on this year’s squad, Teek Fritzlan, is establishing himself as a future star on the Western Slope.
Fritzlan wrestled for a club in Rifle but opted for the Outlaws last year after seeing the club in action at some tournaments. Last season, he placed in a few tournaments, but this season, he’s racked up 14 awards. He won the Super 32 tournament in North Carolina and took second in Tulsa, one of the nation’s more difficult club wrestling tournaments.
With the club’s season suspended because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, athletes are having to practice and train on their own. Gurule’s regimen has the wrestlers doing at least 500 push-ups and 500 sit-ups twice a day, in addition to 100 pull-ups twice a day, should they have the equipment.
Fritzlan ups the ante even further.
“The kid does 1,000 of each in the morning and the afternoon,” Gurule said. “He runs 2-3 miles a day. This kid is 8 years old!”
Like all of its other local sports contemporaries at the club and prep level, the Outlaws hope to be back in action before too long.