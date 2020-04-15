Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
San Diego 9, Colorado 4: The National West-leading Padres (13-4) pounded Kyle Freeland in continuing their hot start. Eric Hosmer let the charge, hitting an RBI single in host San Diego’s five run first inning and connecting on a three-run home run in the second inning. Freeland allowed five hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings before being replaced by Chi Chi Gonzalez.
David Dahl had an RBI double in the fifth inning and Trevor Story followed with a three-run home run, his ninth of the season, for the Rockies (5-11). Colorado managed only four hits off five San Diego pitchers.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 4, San Diego 2: After being shut out by Chris Paddack for five innings, the Rockies’ bats broke out in the sixth. Trailing 2-0, Charlie Blackmon led off the inning with a solo home run. Nolan Arenado followed with a double and Dahl gave Colorado (8-8) the lead with a two-run home run. Story concluded the power display with a solo shot.
The Rockies’ four-run outburst made a winner of German Marquez, who allowed three hits, including a two-run home run by Tommy Pham in the fifth, in eight solid innings. Marquez (2-1), struck out 10 and walked two. Jairo Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save.