Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 9, San Diego 7 (12): Charlie Blackmon had four hits, including a home run, and Trevor Story hit his National League-leading 10th home run to lead the Rockies (6-11). Colorado scored single runs in the first and second inning and led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Padres scored three runs to chase Antonio Senzatela, who allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Trailing 5-2 heading into the eighth, the Rockies scored five runs to take a 7-5 lead. Jairo Diaz allowed two runs in the bottom of the inning and the scored remained tied until the 12th. Nolan Arenado led off the inning with a double, but Ryan McMahon and Chris Owings both struck out. Sam Hilliard came up with a clutch hit, an RBI single to score Arenado. After stealing second, Hilliard scored on an RBI double by Elias Diaz.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 4, San Diego 3: The Rockies (9-8) scored three runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to hold off the Padres, who scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. In the fourth inning, Story had an RBI double to score one run, Daniel Murphy had a sacrifice fly and Tony Wolters had an RBI single. Murphy added another sacrifice fly in the fifth. Story had three hits and David Dahl and Garrett Hampson each had two.
Jon Gray allowed 11 hits, including Fernando Tatis’ solo home run in the fifth inning, but held on to earn his first win of the season. Gray walked three and struck out six as he dropped his ERA to 7.23. Wade Davis, Carlos Estevez and Jairo Diaz didn’t allow another hit and Diaz stuck out all three batters in the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season.