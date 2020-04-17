Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 1, San Diego 0: Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed only two hits in six innings to earn his first win of the season. Gonzalez walked one and struck out nine before handing the game over to the bullpen. Jakes McGee, Jairo Diaz and Scott Oberg all pitched one inning with Oberg picking up his first save of the season.
Trevor Story continued his hot start, hitting his Major League-leading 11th home run, a solo shot in the sixth inning, to provide the offense for the Rockies (7-11). Story also doubled in the win and increased his batting average to .329.
Baseball Reference
San Deigo 5, Colorado 4 (10): Wildness by a pair of relievers hurt the Rockies (9-9), who led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the inning. Oberg walked three of the four batters he faced, allowing two runs to score, and Wade Davis walked one and allowed one hit to blow the save. In the 10th inning, Brian Shaw walked Franchy Cordero to lead off the inning. Cordero stole second, went to third on Tony Wolters’ throwing error and scored on an RBI single by Eric Hosmer.
David Dahl and Nolan Arenado both hit solo home runs, Dahl in the sixth and Arenado in the eighth. Wolters had an RBI double in the fifth and scored on a sinlge by Garrett Hampson. The bullpen’s bout of wildness erased a solid start by Kyle Freeland, who allowed two runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out seven.