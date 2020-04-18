Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 11, St. Louis 7: Ryan McMahon hit two home runs, two-run shots in the fourth and sixth innings, and Sam Hilliard had a pinch-hit two-run home run in the sixth to lead the Rockies (8-11) at Coors Field. Charlie Blackmon also had two RBI for Colorado, which scored three runs in the fourth and six in the sixth to rally from a pair of deficits.
Jon Gray allowed six runs on 10 hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Matt Carpenter and Tyler O’Neill both hit home runs off Gray. Jesus Tinoco got the win, pitching one scoreless inning of relief. Jeff Hoffman earned his first save of the season, tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 7, St. Louis 4: A three-run eighth inning lifted the Rockies past the Cardinals. Trevor Story was 2 for 3 with three RBI and a stolen base, Garrett Hampson was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Elias Diaz had two hits and an RBI in the win.
Danny Salazar pitched six strong innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts. Brian Shaw got the win and Jairo Diaz picked up his National League-leading seventh save.