Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
St. Louis 12, Colorado 10 (12): In an old-fashioned slugfest at Coors field, the Rockies (8-12) and the Cardinals traded the lead five times before St. Louis scored twice in the 12th to hold on for the win. Tyler O’Neill, who finished with four hits and four RBI, walked with one out in the 12th. Kolton Wong singled and Harrison Bader scored both runners with a double.
Both starting pitchers only lasted five innings, with Colorado’s German Marquez allowing six runs on five hits with six strikeouts and the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty allowing five runs on eight hits with seven Ks. The teams combined for six home runs with Paul Goldschmidt, O’Neill, Yadier Molina and Brad Miller going deep for St. Louis and Nolan Arenado and Ryan McMahon connecting for the Rockies.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 5, St. Louis 4: Charlie Blackmon went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Brendan Rodgers, in his first game of the season, was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Rockies (11-9). Colorado scored three runs in the third inning, with Arenado, Rodgers and Tony Wolters each driving in a run.
The five runs were enough for Antonio Senzatela (2-1), who allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings. Brian Shaw and Yency Almonte combined for two scoreless innings of relief and Jairo Diaz tied for the Major League lead with his eighth save of the season.