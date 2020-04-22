Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
San Francisco 6, Colorado 1: The Giants scored four of their runs with two outs to saddle Antonio Senzatela (0-1) with the loss. Billy Hamilton and Buster Posey both had a pair of two-out RBI hits to lead San Francisco at Oracle Park. Senzatela allowed six runs on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
The Rockies (8-14) could get nothing going against Kevin Gausman, who allowed only one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in six innings. Charlie Blackmon had Colorado’s only RBI, a two-out double to score Sam Hilliard in the third inning.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 7, San Francisco 5: Trailing 5-4 in the seventh inning, the Rockies (13-9) scored two runs to take the lead. Ian Desmond hit his first home run of the season in the eighth inning to give Colorado some insurance.
Trevor Story hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, one of his three hits on the day, to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead, but the Giants scored three runs in bottom of the inning to retake the lead. Tony Wolters also had three hits and three RBI in the win.
Jon Gray struggled, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Yency Almonte got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, Wade Davis tossed two scoreless innings and Jairo Diaz earned his Major League-leading ninth save with a perfect ninth inning.