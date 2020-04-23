Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5: A strong start by Chi Chi Gonzalez was nearly undone by the bullpen as the Giants scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to nearly rally past the Rockies (9-14) at Oracle Park. Gonzalez (2-0) allowed only one run on four hits with five strikeouts, but James Pazos allowed three runs on two hits, including a home run, before Scott Oberg shut the door to earn his second save.
Garrett Hampson got the Colorado offense going in the second inning, hitting a three-run home run off Drew Smyly. Ian Desmond had two hits, including a solo home run, and Charlie Blackmon also had an RBI. Before the game, the Rockies activated Carlos Estevez from the 15-day injured list and sent Kyle Freeland down. Freeland has struggled so far this season, going 0-4 in five starts with an 11.84 ERA in 19 innings.
Baseball Reference
San Francisco 5, Colorado 4 (11): Brandon Crawford doubled off Jake McGee to lead off the 11th inning and Donovan Solano followed with an RBI single to lift the Giants past the Rockies (13-10). Freeland allowed four runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Freeland left with two runners on in the seventh inning, but Estevez walked two, including Austin Slater with the bases loaded, to blow the save.
Nolan Arenado provided the big hit for Colorado, hitting a three-run home run — his eighth of the season — in the fifth inning. Blackmon was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and Daniel Murphy had three hits in the loss.