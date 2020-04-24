Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 4, San Francisco 0: Jon Gray (1-1) struck out nine in six scoreless innings and allowed only two hits to lead the Rockies (10-14) at Oracle Park. Carlos Estevez, Phillip Diehl and Jesus Tinoco all pitched one scoreless inning to complete the shutout.
Trevor Story and Daniel Murphy each had two of Colorado’s 10 hits, and Story, Nolan Arenado, Garrett Hampson and Elias Diaz all drove in one run.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 7, San Francisco 4: Diaz hit a three-run home run and Story and Arenado each hit solo shots to lift the Rockies (14-10). Diaz’s home run helped Colorado rally from a 2-0 deficit. Charlie Blackmon doubled with one out and Yonathan Daza walked. After a fielder’s choice by Ian Desmond, Diaz connected on a 3-2 pitch. Arenado’s home run gave him a National League-leading nine on the season.
The Rockies’ power display made a winner of Danny Salazar (2-2), who allowed only two runs on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked six and struck out 10.