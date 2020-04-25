Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Milwaukee 22, Colorado 5: The Brewers scored seven runs before the Rockies (10-15) were able to record an out at Coors Field. German Marquez allowed all seven runs on eight hits, including three home runs. The runs tied a franchise record for Milwaukee and the 27 hits were the second-most in franchise history. Ryan Braun hit two home runs and Keston Hiura, Luis Urias and Eric Sogard all went deep.
Corbin Burnes was the beneficiary of the Brewers’ offensive explosion, limiting Colorado to four runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts in six innings. Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, and McMahon and Chris Owings had three hits to pace the Rockies’ offense.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 12, Milwaukee 11: Trailing 11-10 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Rockies (15-10) scored two runs off Josh Hader to rally. McMahon led off with a four-pitch walk, Yonathan Daza followed with a single, Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single tied the game and Nolan Arenado hit a walk-off RBI single.
The Brewers scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch by Yency Almonte, who got the win when Colorado rallied. Story hit a three-run home run in a five-run fifth inning, and Daza and Blackmon both had four hits.