Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 6, Milwaukee 4: A five-run second inning powered the Rockies (16-10) past the Brewers at Coors Field. Nolan Arenado got the inning started with a solo home run, his 10th of the season. Charlie Blackmon followed with a double and scored on Yonathan Daza’s two-run blast. With one out, Tony Wolters was hit by a pitch and went to second on German Marquez’s sacrifice. Garrett Hampson wrapped up the scoring with a two-run home run.
Marquez (4-1) allowed only one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. Carlos Estevez allowed two runs in the eighth inning and Jake McGee allowed one run in the ninth before Jairo Diaz closed out the game with his MLB-leading 10th save.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 5, Milwaukee 2: One day after allowing 22 runs, the Rockies (11-14) turned to rookie Ashton Goudeau, who was called up before the game. In his Major League debut, Goudeau allowed two runs on eight his in five innings with one strikeout to get the win. Scoreless performances by McGee, Brian Shaw, Diaz and Scott Oberg kept the Brewers at bay.
Goudeau’s strong debut was aided by Colorado’s three-run first inning. Three straight base hits loaded the bases for Arenado, who drove in a run with a groundout. Ian Desmond followed with an RBI single and Ryan McMahon had a sacrifice fly.