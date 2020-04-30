Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5: For the second straight day, the Rockies (18-11) rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning against Aaron Bummer. The ninth-inning rally was the second of the day for Colorado. Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Rockies scored four runs to tie the game. Elias Diaz led off with a double and scored on an RBI double by Yonathan Daza. Daza scored on a single by pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon, who scored on Garrett Hampson’s RBI double. After David Dahl struck out, Charlie Blackmon hit an RBI single.
After Nomar Mazara led off the top of the ninth with a home run off Wade Davis, the Rockies began their comeback. Dahl, Blackmon and Nolan Arenado all drew the count full before walking off Bummer, who gave way to Michael Kopech. Daniel Murphy doubled on a full count to score Dahl and Blackmon.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5 (11): After rallying for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game 5-5, the Rockies (12-17) won the game in the 11th. Diaz led off the inning with a single off Jimmy Cordero. Hampson followed with a double, putting runners at second and third. Dahl walked to load the bases and pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard greeted Kelvim Herrera, who relieved Cordero, with a walk-off single.
Ian Desmond got Colorado’s ninth-inning rally started with a single off Alex Colome. Murphy followed with a single and Diaz doubled to score Desmond. Hampson grounded out to score Murphy and Diaz scored on an RBI double from pinch-hitter David Dahl.