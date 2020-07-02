Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores through July 4.
Strat-o-matic
Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2 (11): Jose Osuna doubled with one out in the 11th inning and scored on an error by Charlie Blackmon as the Pirates (35-51) snapped a five-game skid. Blackmon had given the Rockies (41-45) a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning with a two-out RBI single. Pittsburgh tied the game 2-2 in the eighth inning on Guillermo Heredia’s sacrifice fly.
German Marquez pitched five strong innings, allowing one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings.
Baseball Reference
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 2: Jarrod Dyson’s solo home run tied the game in the third inning and Kevin Kramer’s RBI single in the third gave the Pirates (48-38) the lead for good. Pittsburgh added three runs in the fifth on an error and Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-run single. Blackmon and Garrett Hampson both had an RBI in a two-run third inning for the Rockies (41-45).
Danny Salazar (8-5) struggled with his location, allowing six runs, three earned, on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.