Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being delayed by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores through July 4.
Strat-o-matic
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2: Brandon Belt hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Giants (36-52) past the Rockies (41-46) at Coors Field. San Francisco added to its lead with single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and three RBI and Maurico Dubon added a solo home run for the Giants.
Sam Hilliard and Antonio Senzatela had RBI hits for Colorado and Senzatela (1-5) allowed four runs — three earned — on nine hits in six innings.
Baseball Reference
San Francisco 9, Colorado 6: The Giants (39-49) scored five runs in the top of the third inning to power past the Rockies (48-39). Brian Dozier had a two-run double, Buster Posey an RBI groundout, Evan Longoria an RBI single and Yastrzemski an RBI double in the big inning. Colorado scored three runs in bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Trevor Story and a two-run shot by Nolan Arenado to pull within one run.
Yasiel Puig hit a solo home run in the fourth and Posey a solo drive in the fifth to give San Francisco some cushion. Kyle Freeland (4-7) struggled, allowing six runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.