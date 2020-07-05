Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). With MLB teams returning to camps this weekend, today is the final day The Daily Sentinel will run these simulations.
Strat-o-matic
San Francisco 9, Colorado 7: Mauricio Dubon had three hits, scored two runs and had two RBI and Brandon Belt hit a two-run home run to power the Giants (37-52) past the Rockies (41-47) at Coors Field. Both of Dubon’s hits were RBI triples, one in the second inning and one in the seventh. Belt’s blast came in San Francisco’s four-run seventh. The Giants scored twice in the second and three times in the third.
Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon hit two-run home runs and Ryan McMahon added a solo shot for Colorado, which out-hit San Francisco 17-14 in the loss.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 10, San Francisco 6: Garrett Hampson’s RBI single broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning and Blackmon’s bases-clearing double later in the inning gave the Rockies (49-39) some cushion. Blackmon had given Colorado an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second. Trailing 2-0, the Giants (39-50) used a five-run fourth, highlighted by Brandon Crawford’s two-run home run, to take the lead.
Colorado rallied in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to take a 6-5 lead. Pitcher Yency Almonte had a two-run single and David Dahl added a two-run double.