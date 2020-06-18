Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 13, St. Louis 12: Trailing 13-7 heading into their final at-bat, the Rockies (35-38) stunned the Cardinals (40-33) with a six-run ninth inning to rally for the win. Colorado needed to rally after St. Louis took the lead with an eight-run seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Six singles and four walks were what the Cardinals used to take the lead.
In the ninth, five consecutive singles to start the inning led to two runs. With one out, David Dahl had a two-run double to make the score 12-11. With two outs, Charlie Blackmon put the Rockies ahead with a two-run double. Scott Oberg survived a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning to earn his 15th save. Dahl and Blackmon both had three RBI in the win and Trevor Story hit his Major League-leading 28th home run, a solo shot in the first inning.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 4, St. Louis 3 (10): Dahl hit a solo home run with two outs in the 10th inning as the Rockies (40-33) rallied. Dahl hit the first pitch he saw 421-feet out of Busch Stadium. The center fielder also started Colorado’s ninth-inning comeback with a leadoff double. Blackmon followed with an RBI double and Nolan Arenado’s RBI single tied the game 3-3. Blackmon hit a solo home run in the fourth.
Wade Davis (3-1) allowed one hit in the ninth inning and Jairo Diaz struck out one in a perfect 10th to earn his 19th save.