Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 10, San Diego 5: A five-run seventh inning helped the Rockies (36-39) break a 4-4 tie to pull away from the Padres (42-35) at Coors Field. Pinch-hitter Chris Owings got Colorado’s big inning started with a double. David Dahl’s RBI double gave the Rockies the lead and Trevor Story followed with his Major League-leading 29th home run. With one out, Nolan Arenado singled and scored on Ryan McMahon’s two-run shot to conclude the scoring. McMahon finished with four RBI in the win.
Jesus Tinoco (4-1) allowed struck out two in one perfect inning of relief of German Marquez, who allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 8, San Diego 2: The Rockies (42-33) scored seven runs in the first three innings to cruise past the Padres (30-47). Dahl got Colorado’s four-run first inning started with a one-out triple. After a walk to Charlie Blackmon, Arenado doubled to score Dahl and Story walked to load the bases. Daniel Murphy connected on an RBI single, Brendan Rodgers walked with the bases loaded and Jon Gray hit a sacrifice fly to finish the scoring. Another bases-loaded walk put another run on the board in the second and Dahl hit a two-run home run in the third.
Gray (4-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out 10.