Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Arizona 13, Colorado 2: Carson Kelly, Nick Ahmed and Starling Marte all hit home runs as the Diamondbacks (31-30) battered German Marquez (2-5) and the Rockies (30-30). Kelly got Arizona’s offense started with a solo home run in the second inning, one of seven runs off Marquez. Kelly finished with four RBI. Ahmed’s home run was a three-run shot in the Diamondbacks’ four-run seventh inning. Marte capped the scoring with a two-run shot in the eighth. Carlos Estevez gave up the home runs to Ahmed and Marte.
Trevor Story’s Major-League tying 25th home run, a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning, was the only offense for Colorado.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 8, Arizona 6: Trailing 4-0 in the top of the fifth inning, the Rockies (33-27) scored four runs to tie the game. After the Diamondbacks retook the lead, 6-4, in the bottom of the fifth, Colorado used a four-run seventh to go ahead for good. In the fifth, Daniel Murphy walked to lead off the inning and Brendan Rodgers was hit by a pitch. Mike Gerber, in his first start since being called up, doubled to score Murphy and Ramiel Tapia singled to score Rodgers. Tony Wolters’ sacrifice fly and Garrett Hampson’s RBI single completed the scoring.
Ryan McMahon came up with the clutch hit in the seventh. With runners at first and third and two outs, McMahon connected on a 410-foot home run to put the Rockies ahead. Murphy followed with a single and Rodgers’ RBI triple capped the outburst.