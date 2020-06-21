Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 3, San Diego 2: A pair of clutch hits helped the Rockies (37-39) rally past the Padres (42-36) at Coors Field. Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Garrett Hampson led off with a single. He was still on first base with two outs when David Dahl singled. Trevor Story followed with the first clutch hit, a two-run double to tie the score 2-2. With Story on second, Charlie Blackmon hit an RBI single to put Colorado ahead.
Antonio Senzatela allowed two runs on only three hits in six innings, with five walks and five strikeouts. Brian Shaw, Wade Davis and Scott Oberg all pitched one scoreless inning, with Oberg earning his 16th save.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 12, San Diego 4: A pair of five-run innings powered the Rockies (43-33) to their seventh straight win. Mike Gerber finished with six RBI — including his first career home run, a three-run shot in a five-run fourth. Dahl had an RBI single in the inning and scored on a groundout. After the Padres (30-48) cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the fifth, Colorado responded with another five-run outburst — with all the runs scoring with two outs. Gerber again had a big hit, a two-run double. Nolan Arenado, Story and Brendan Rodgers all had RBI singles in the inning.
Danny Salazar (7-4) pitched 6 1/3 strong innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts.