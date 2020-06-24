Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 8, Kansas City 5: Trevor Story hit two home runs to retake the Major League league with 31 long balls to lead the Rockies (38-41) at Coors Field. Story hit a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third. Ian Desmond, who came in as an injury replacement for Raimel Tapia in the second inning, also hit two home runs — solo shots in the sixth and the eighth innings. Josh Fuentes and Charlie Blackmon also went deep, Fuentes a solo shot in the sixth and Blackmon a two-run blast in the seventh.
Jon Gray (8-2) was the beneficiary of Colorado’s power display, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings. Gray walked only one and struck out 11. After Brian Shaw allowed three runs in the eight inning, Scott Oberg earned his 17th save by allowing one hit with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 6, Kansas City 3: David Dahl went 4 for 4, including a home run in the first inning, and German Marquez pitched eight strong innings to lead the Rockies (45-34). Dahl started Colorado’s scoring with a solo shot in the first, doubled in the third and seventh innings and singled in the fifth. Tony Wolters had two RBI and Blackmon, Story and Nolan Arenado all had one.
Marquez (11-3) was in control all night, allowing three unearned runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts in eight innings. Jairo Diaz got his 21st save, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.