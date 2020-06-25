Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Kansas City 6, Colorado 2: Jorge Soler tied Trevor Story for the Major League lead in home runs, hitting his 31st to lead the Royals (43-39) past the Rockies (38-42) at Coors Field. Soler’s two-run blast capped Kansas City’s three-run sixth inning. Hunter Dozier also went deep for the Royals, a solo shot in the first off German Marquez (2-7), who allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.
David Dahl’s solo home run in the second inning tied the game 1-1, but Colorado didn’t score again until the sixth, when pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes had a two-out RBI single.
Baseball Reference
Kansas City 8, Colorado 5: A four-run seventh inning, powered by Soler’s three-run home run, carried at the Royals (30-52) past the Rockies (45-35). Nicky Lopez’s RBI double gave Kansas City the lead and two batters later, Soler crushed a 450-foot shot to put the Royals comfortably in front. Nolan Arenado hit two home runs for Colorado, a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run shot in the fourth, which gave the Rockies a 3-2 lead. Ryan McMahon drove in Colorado’s other two runs with a pinch hit, two-out, two-run double.
Jon Gray (4-5) allowed seven runs on eight hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.