Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Minnesota 9, Colorado 2: Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run and Mitch Garver also went deep to lead the Twins (43-41) past the Rockies (39-43) at Target Field. Sano’s two-out shot in the first inning off Jeff Hoffman (5-4) were all the runs Minnesota needed. Garver hit a solo shot in the sixth inning and finished with three RBI.
Ryan McMahon hit a solo home run in the fifth and Trevor Story drove in the other run for Colorado, which never got anything going against Michael Pineda (5-0).
Baseball Reference
Minnesota 9, Colorado 8 (10): Marwin Gonzalez scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Jairo Diaz in the 10th inning to lift the Twins (46-38). Diaz struggled, allowing four singles and the wild pitch. Center fielder Garrett Hampson threw out a runner at home plate earlier in the inning. Brendan Rodgers’ one-out solo home run tied the score 8-8 in the ninth inning.
Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run and Story had a two-run shot as the Rockies (46-36) rallied from an 8-3 deficit to tie the game. Kyle Freeland struggled, allowing seven runs on four hits — including two home runs to Garver — in 2 2/3 innings with four walks and one strikeout.