Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Arizona 1, Colorado 0: The Rockies (30-31) managed only four hits off Luke Weaver (6-2), who was the National League’s pitcher of the month for May. The right-hander allowed three singles and a double in seven innings, striking out seven. Colorado’s best chance to score was in the top of the first inning when David Dahl led off with a single and Trevor Story followed with a double. Nolan Arenado flew out and Dahl was thrown out at home plate trying to score.
Antonio Senzatela allowed only one run on seven hits in six innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. Tim Locastro drove in the only run of the game with a groundout in the second inning.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 4, Arizona 0: Charlie Blackmon hit two home runs to power the Rockies (34-27) past the Diamondbacks (31-31). Blackmon’s first home run came in the first inning, when he followed two-out singles by Dahl and Brendan Rodgers with a 437-foot shot off Madison Bumgarner. Blackmon’s second home run was a leadoff solo shot in the ninth inning.
Blackmon’s power display backed a solid start by Danny Salazar (5-4), who allowed four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in eight innings.