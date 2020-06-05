Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 2: Jeff Hoffman (5-1) allowed only one run on two hits in six strong innings to lead the Rockies (31-31). The right-hander struck out six and didn’t walk anyone. Colorado took the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning. With the score tied 1-1, Trevor Story led off with a single and Charlie Blackmon followed with a single. Nolan Arenado grounded to third base, but an errant throw by Justin Turner allowed Story to score.
The Rockies added to their lead in the seventh inning. With one out, pinch-hitter Chris Owings doubled. Story was intentionally walked with two outs, but Blackmon made the Dodgers (42-20) pay with a two-run double. Scott Oberg allowed three hits and one run in the ninth, but held on for his 12th save.
Baseball Reference
Los Angeles Dodgers 11, Colorado 8: The Dodgers (45-17) hit five home runs to rally for the win. The Rockies (34-28) scored two runs in the first and two more in the second before Los Angeles started to rally off Kyle Freeland. Joc Pederson’s first home run of the day, a solo shot in the third inning, got the Dodgers started. Freeland’s struggles compounded in the fourth inning. With two outs, Will Smith tied the game with a three-run home run. After a single, Pederson gave Los Angeles the lead with a two-run shot.
Colorado rallied to take the lead in the sixth. Daniel Murphy led off the inning by reaching on an error. With one out, Raimel Tapia doubled to score Murphy. Garrett Hampson tied the game 6-6 with an RBI single and then scored the go-ahead run on Story’s RBI double. Story finished with four RBI in the loss. The Dodgers took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning off Bryan Shaw. Corey Seager tied the game with a solo home run and Chris Taylor’s two-run single put L.A. ahead.