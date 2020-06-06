Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 4: Trevor Story hit two home runs, his Major League-leading 26th and 27th of the season, to power the Rockies (32-31) past the Dodgers. Story connected on solo shots in the first and third innings — both times giving Colorado a lead. Nolan Arenado added four hits — three doubles — and two RBI and Daniel Murphy also had two RBI for the Rockies.
Chi Chi Gonzalez (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked four and struck out nine. Los Angeles (42-21) hit three home runs in the loss.
Baseball Reference
Los Angeles Dodgers 11, Colorado 5: The Dodgers pounded Antonio Senzatela (2-3), scoring six runs on five hits off the right-hander in 2 1/3 innings. After the Rockies (34-29) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Brendan Rodgers’ two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded, Los Angeles (46-17) scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Eight of the Dodgers’ 13 hits were for extra bases — including seven doubles.
David Price (6-1) settled down after the first inning, allowing only two more runs — one earned — in his final 5 1/3 innings. The lefty allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out eight.