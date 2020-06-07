Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4: Ian Desmond and Trevor Story both had three hits, and Nolan Arenado and Garrett Hampson hit home runs to power the Rockies (33-31) past the Dodgers (42-22). Arenado’s blast gave Colorado an early lead as the third baseman followed singles by Charlie Blackmon and Story with his 14th home run of the season. Hampson’s drive gave the Rockies some breathing room after Los Angeles cut the lead to 4-2 heading into the fifth inning. Desmond singled to lead off the inning and one out later, Hampson connected on his fourth home run of the season.
Jon Gray (6-2) kept the Dodgers’ offense in check, allowing three runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings. Scott Oberg picked up his 13th save of the year, getting the final two outs after Jake McGee allowed one run in the ninth.
Baseball Reference
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 1: Hampson led off the game with a triple and scored on Story’s sacrifice fly, giving the Rockies (34-30) an early lead. The game went downhill from there as the Dodgers (47-17) scored seven runs off German Marquez (8-3) in the next three innings to cruise to the win. Four singles and a walk led to three Los Angeles runs in the first inning. Los Angeles scored one run in the second on a double, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. In the third, four more singles and a hit batter led to the final three runs off Marquez.
Alex Wood (8-3) allowed five hits in seven innings and struck out seven. Daniel Murphy went 3 for 3 in the loss.