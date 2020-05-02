Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 2: The Phillies (16-16) broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when Bryce Harper led off with a single off German Marquez (2-2). Jean Segura followed Harper’s single with another base hit, sending Harper to third. Didi Gregorius drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right field. Scott Kingery added an insurance run with a solo home run in the seventh.
Segura gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, following a walk by Harper with a two-run home run. The Rockies (12-18) tied the game in the top of the second. Nolan Arenado singled to lead off the inning and Daniel Murphy followed with a single. Ryan McMahon’s RBI single scored Arenado, but Elias Diaz ground into a double play. With Murphy at third and two outs, Sam Hilliard hit an RBI double.
Baseball Reference
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 5: Arenado hit two, two-run home runs to tie for the Major League lead in long balls, but the Rockies (18-12) couldn’t overcome the Phillies’ power display. Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run home run and Yairo Munoz had a solo shot in the second inning as Philadelphia jumped to a 3-0 lead. After scoring twice more in the third inning, the Phillies lowered the boom in the fifth.
Wes Parsons walked Andrew McCutchen to lead off the inning. JT Realmuto grounded out with McCutchen moving to second. Harper and Hoskins walked to load the bases and Gregorius drove them all home with a grand slam.