Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, San Francisco 4: Ryan McMahon’s clutch, two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted the Rockies (18-23) past the Giants (18-24). Colorado trailed 2-1 heading into the fifth, and Trevor Story — who was 5 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI — doubled with one out. Daniel Murphy walked with two outs and McMahon followed with his seventh long ball of the season.
Ashton Goudeau (3-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings. Scott Oberg earned his seventh save with a scoreless ninth. McMahon finished with three hits and Murphy and Drew Butera each had one RBI in the win.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 6, San Francisco 2: Nolan Arenado’s Major League-leading 16th home run, a solo shot in the sixth inning, gave the Rockies (23-18) the lead for good. Tied 2-2, Arenado blasted a 3-2 pitch from Johnny Cueto 402 feet. Murphy gave Colorado an insurance run with a two-out RBI double.
Jon Gray (2-4) scattered 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with two walks and two strikeouts. Oberg allowed one hit in two innings, striking out five, to earn his first save of the season. Arenado finished with three of the Rockies’ 10 hits.